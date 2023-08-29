First Horizon Recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine in 2023 Annual Best of the Best

News provided by

First Horizon Corporation

29 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET

Receives Award for Top Veteran-Friendly Company 

MEMPHIS, Tenn,, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank, the banking subsidiary of First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") has been recognized by U.S. Veteran's Magazine as a 2023 Top Veteran-Friendly Company. The annual Best of the Best award recognition is presented to companies, schools and government and law enforcement agencies that are championing veteran initiatives. The magazine provides non-biased results that are valuable resources for jobseekers, business owners, students, consumers, senior management, business associations, employment agencies and consumer groups.

"We encourage companies to open up employment, business and supplier opportunities within the federal government and corporate America for veterans, transitioning service members, service-disabled veterans, spouse and veteran business owners," said Monda Lisa Faris, President and Publisher.

"First Horizon strives to elevate equity in all facets of our business. Providing professional opportunities to current and prospective associates who have proudly served our country is a top priority," says Dr. Anthony C. Hood, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at First Horizon Bank. "It is an honor to be recognized and receive this award."

About the Magazine
U.S. Veterans Magazine is one of the nation's fastest-growing magazines, promoting the advancement of veterans in all aspects of business and employment to ensure equal opportunity.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

