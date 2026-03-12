First Horizon Recognized with 28 National and Regional Banking Awards by Crisil Coalition Greenwich

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank, the banking subsidiary of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon"), announced it was recognized by Crisil Coalition Greenwich as a Best Bank earning 28 national and regional banking awards, nine more than the previous year. The 2026 awards honor institutions that deliver exceptional client service, innovate in banking and drive strong business performance.

Coalition Greenwich Awards 2026

"We are honored to be recognized again this year by Crisil Coalition Greenwich for our dedication to delivering the highest quality service to our clients across all aspects of our organization," said Samuel Erwin, Executive Vice President and Director of Regional Banking for First Horizon. "These prestigious awards reflect our relationship-oriented approach delivered through local decision-making that builds trust with our clients and sets us apart in the industry."

Crisil Coalition Greenwich, the leading provider of data and analytics to the financial services industry, interviews around 20,000 businesses and evaluates more than 500 banks across the U.S. each year. The Middle Market Banking category includes companies with $10MM-$500MM in annual revenue and Small Business Banking companies that fall within $1MM-$10MM in annual revenue.

First Horizon 2026 Best Bank Awards

Middle Market Banking

Advisory Capabilities of Relationship Manager

Customer Service

Ease of Doing Business

Ease of Making Payments

Ease of Product Implementation

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Satisfaction

Product Capabilities in Cash Management

Satisfaction in Cash Management

Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Trust

Values Long-Term Relationships

Likelihood to Recommend (South)

Overall Satisfaction (South)

Overall Satisfaction in Cash Management (South)

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager (South)

Small Business Banking

Advisory Capabilities of Relationship Manager

Customer Service

Ease of Doing Business

Ease of Making Payments

Overall Satisfaction

Product Capabilities in Cash Management

Satisfaction in Cash Management

Satisfaction with Cash Management Sales Specialist

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Trust

Values Long-Term Relationships

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager (South)

For more information on the Coalition Greenwich Awards, please visit: www.greenwich.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank