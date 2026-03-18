First Horizon Unveils Coliseum Signage and Exclusive Cardholder Entrance

The installation of new First Horizon signage at the Coliseum signals the venue's official name change and highlights the bank's multi-year naming rights partnership. The First Horizon Bank presence is now visible throughout the facility and coupled with the status as the Official Bank of the Greensboro Gargoyles, reinforces the bank's commitment to the Greensboro community. To further enhance the client experience, the Coliseum's expedited "First In" entry system is now available exclusively for First Horizon Bank clients, building on the milestone announcement from October 2024 when First Horizon became the first-ever naming rights partner for the historic 65-year-old venue.

"This venue is woven into the fabric of our community, hosting unforgettable moments for generations. Seeing the First Horizon name in lights, offering our clients expedited entry and being the Official Bank of the Greensboro Gargoyles truly elevates the fan experience," said Todd Williams, Piedmont-Triad Market President for First Horizon. "With our exclusive 'First In' entrance, clients spend less time waiting and more time enjoying the events that matter most, creating memories they'll cherish for a lifetime."

How "First In" Entry Works:

Bring Your Card: Have your First Horizon Bank credit or debit card ready, along with your event ticket. Locate The "First In" Entrance: Head to the First Horizon Coliseum Plaza entrance at the south end of the arena and look for the clearly marked "First In" gate. Enjoy Faster Access: Present your card to bypass longer general lines and enjoy your event sooner.

The "First In" program is available for all ticketed events at First Horizon Coliseum, including concerts, sporting events and more. View a full schedule of upcoming events here.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank