First Horizon Recognized with a 2026 Training MVP Award by Training Magazine

"Earning the No. 22 ranking is more than just a number, it celebrates years of dedication from our team and confirms that our investment in associate growth is delivering world-class results," said Dr. Mario Brown, Chief Talent Officer for First Horizon. "By continuing to prioritize investing in resources, we ensure our associates have the tools they need to operate at their best and deliver excellence to peers, clients, shareholders and our communities."

The Training MVP Awards are based on a mix of quantitative and qualitative industry benchmarks that include:

Training programs and scope

Training technology systems

Training innovation

Training efficiency and effect on the organization

L&D strategic involvement

Executive involvement in L&D

Business outcomes/results from training

For more information on this year's awards and training efforts of all 91 companies, visit 2026 Training MVP Awards.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

