First Horizon Recognized with a 2026 Training MVP Award by Training Magazine

News provided by

First Horizon Corporation

Mar 11, 2026, 18:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced it received a 2026 Training MVP Award (previously known as the APEX Awards) from Training magazine, a leading business publication for Learning and Development (L&D) professionals. Each year, Training magazine ranks 91 companies providing best-in-class employee training and development programs.

"Earning the No. 22 ranking is more than just a number, it celebrates years of dedication from our team and confirms that our investment in associate growth is delivering world-class results," said Dr. Mario Brown, Chief Talent Officer for First Horizon. "By continuing to prioritize investing in resources, we ensure our associates have the tools they need to operate at their best and deliver excellence to peers, clients, shareholders and our communities."

The Training MVP Awards are based on a mix of quantitative and qualitative industry benchmarks that include:

  • Training programs and scope
  • Training technology systems
  • Training innovation
  • Training efficiency and effect on the organization
  • L&D strategic involvement
  • Executive involvement in L&D
  • Business outcomes/results from training

For more information on this year's awards and training efforts of all 91 companies, visit 2026 Training MVP Awards.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

First Horizon Chief Communications Officer Named to Ragan's Top Women in Communications Class of 2026

First Horizon Chief Communications Officer Named to Ragan's Top Women in Communications Class of 2026

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today that Beth Ardoin, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications...
First Horizon Corporation to Participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

First Horizon Corporation to Participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) today announced Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan will participate in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics