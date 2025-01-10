First Horizon Surprises Four Families on ABC's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition"

The Memphis-based bank provides crucial resources to help families thrive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) and its banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank ("First Horizon") are proud to participate in the highly anticipated reboot of ABC's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," which premiered just after the new year. This season, the bank will provide resources to each of the four families living in Houston, Orlando and Phoenix. These funds will help the families settle into their newly renovated homes and build a foundation for lasting financial stability.

First Horizon's participation in the reboot is a natural extension of its ongoing collaboration with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of The Home Edit and the new hosts of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition". Over the past year, First Horizon and The Home Edit have worked together to simplify financial planning and improve overall financial wellness through innovative solutions. Featured in four episodes this season, First Horizon is helping these deserving families not only move into their dream homes but also build a more solid financial foundation for long-term success.

"It's an honor to be part of 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' alongside Clea and Joanna, celebrating these families who have given so much to their communities," said Erin Pryor, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at First Horizon. "Through The Home Fund, we're ensuring the homeowners in Houston, Orlando and Phoenix have the resources they need to establish a solid financial base, allowing them to thrive long after the cameras stop rolling."

Tune in to "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The show is also available to stream on Hulu.

For more information on First Horizon's partnership with The Home Edit and to download THE Money Edit, a downloadable resource that encourages financial organization, literacy and overall financial wellness, visit FirstHorizon.com .

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at FirstHorizon.com .

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 8.5 million people and organizing teams in 7 cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name with three New York Times' bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 31 countries. In 2022, Hello Sunshine, a division of Candle Media, acquired The Home Edit.

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms—from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, podcasts, audio storytelling and digital series—all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. A division of Banijay Americas, home to some of the biggest brands in television in the United States and Latin America, Endemol Shine North America is behind hit series "Deal or No Deal Island" (NBC), "LEGO Masters" (FOX), "MasterChef" (FOX), "MasterChef Junior" (FOX), "Ripley" (Netflix) and "Wipeout" (TBS), along with the upcoming drama "Como Agua Para Chocolate" (Max), action-adventure reality competition series The Summit (CBS), and a reimagined "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (ABC).

