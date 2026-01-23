Mike Holly Joins First Horizon Bank as Senior Vice President, Head of Deposit Product Management

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today Mike Holly has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Head of Deposit Product Management. Based in Charlotte, he will lead a product management team focused on optimizing the consumer and small business deposit strategies

Mike Holly, Senior Vice President and Head of Deposit Product Management for First Horizon Bank

Holly has more than 12 years of industry experience at USAA, most recently as Executive Director, Head of Deposits Fee Income, Overdraft and Funds Availability, in addition to holding several other product management leadership roles. He recently retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve following more than eight years of active duty service in the U.S. Air Force.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to the team, an accomplished leader who will help us continue to elevate the client experience with competitive and practical deposit solutions," said Becky Spinnato, Head of Product Management at First Horizon Bank.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank