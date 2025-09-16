First Horizon Talent Acquisition & Onboarding Manager Named 2025 HR Impact Award Winner by Memphis Business Journal

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is honored to announce that Jabiana Bolden, Vice President, Talent Acquisition & Onboarding Manager, has been named a 2025 HR Impact Award Winner in the public company category by the Memphis Business Journal. This award recognizes distinguished human resources professionals in the Mid-South whose leadership, innovation and commitment have made a significant impact on their organizations and the communities they serve.

Jabiana Bolden - Vice President, Talent Acquisition & Onboarding Manager for First Horizon

"Jabiana consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to our associates. Her innovative approach and genuine care have helped elevate every aspect of our HR initiatives," said Tanya Hart, Chief Human Resources Officer for First Horizon. "We are incredibly proud to see her recognized by the Memphis Business Journal for her passion and impact."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $82.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.firsthorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation