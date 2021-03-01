First Hyde Hotel & Residences to be Developed in México

Hyde Hotel & Residences Mazatlán is scheduled to break ground in late 2021 and will open in late 2023, Dakota Development will provide all design and technical insight for the expansive 75,277 square-foot waterfront property with 300 feet of private beach access. Offering a range of accommodation options for leisure guests and business travelers, the hotel will boast 150 guestrooms, including 22 suites. The luxury lifestyle property will also feature a separate residential component comprised of 50 one-, two- and three-bedroom premium residences. On-site amenities are created with the range of guests and residents in mind, complete with a pool overlooking the seaside waters, spa and fitness facility, retail boutique and meeting and event space for groups. Five dining outlets will include a full-service restaurant, lobby lounge and bar, gourmet café, poolside grill, and specialty bar.

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer of sbe said, "We are delighted to continue our international growth across our hotel brands in collaboration with Accor. We are thrilled to be working with Daniel Cárdenas Family and we want to thank State Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel, Economic Development Secretary Javier Lizárraga Mercado, Tourism Secretary Oscar Pérez Barros and Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres for the support they have shown for the arrival of Hyde to Mazatlán. Mazatlán is the ideal destination for Hyde as it has grown into one of México's leading travel destinations boasting a vibrant art scene and spirited culture."

Daniel Cárdenas said: "We are pleased to work in alliance with Accor, a perfect partner that shares our values of integrity and work ethics as the best lifestyle and entertainment operator. Being their first Hyde brand in Mexico, we are certain that this project will be an iconic property in Mazatlán, homeland of the Cárdenas family. We will promote the growth of a new Mazatlán, creating 210 new jobs, fostering the prosperity of its people."

Accor's introduction of the Hyde brand to México follows the hospitality company's global expansion of its luxury and premium lifestyle portfolio as part of a recent acquisition of sbe's hotel brands. Additional openings in México include the recent debut of SLS Cancun in February 2021 as well as the announcement of several Mondrian developments coming to Mexico City in Polanco and Del Valle scheduled for 2022. A critical market for luxury and premium lifestyle travelers, the debut of Hyde, SLS and Mondrian brands in México reflects the continued strategic expansion of Accor's international lifestyle footprint, which will include soon-to-be announced properties for Hyde, SLS and Mondrian in countries across the globe. The property will be part of the ALL Accor Live Limitless Loyalty program, guests will be able to earn and redeem points when staying at the hotel.

Hyde Hotels & Residences Mazatlán will open in the heart of Mazatlán's tourist district, Zona Dorada, which is referred to as the "Golden Zone" due to its array of distinguished retail, entertainment, hotel and commercial activity. A popular tourist destination in the 1940's and 1950's, Mazatlán gained world attention from rich and famous Americans who used it as a popular vacation and fishing destination. Today the revitalization of Mazatlán offers a unique opportunity to debut Hyde Hotel & Residences as a desired property for luxury travelers, and those seeking to immerse themselves in the destination.

