First in Nation Campus for Child Victims of Sex Trafficking Completed

St. Jude's Ranch for Children to hold grand opening of residential and educational Healing Center on October 30

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The unprecedented Healing Center at St. Jude's Ranch for Children, a $25 million project, has completed construction. The nation's first purpose-built residential campus for child victims of sex trafficking will provide safe therapeutic homes and specialized recovery programs.

The 10-acre campus is unique due to its local law enforcement partnerships, on-site public school, ground-up residences, holistic treatment options, survivor advocates, and trauma-sensitive design for youth who have been forced or manipulated into having sex for money.

First in US: St. Jude's Ranch for Children's Healing Center, $25M campus for child victims of sex trafficking. Post this

"Building on our 58-year legacy, we're thrilled to have fulfilled our promise," said Dr. Christina Vela, CEO of St. Jude's Ranch for Children. "It will be a historic moment in child advocacy as we open the doors to healing and hope that you need to see to truly experience."

Perched above Lake Mead near Hoover Dam, the Healing Center features a neighborhood-style layout with six one-story homes, each containing four to six bedrooms, therapy offices, a multi-purpose building, yoga/meditation room, and outdoor areas with walking paths and thoughtful spaces that encourage healing through nature. Staffed 24/7 by trained specialists, the center, capable of housing up to 62 residents at full capacity, will pair victims with survivor advocates upon arrival.

Spearheading national change with community partners such as law enforcement, child protective services, and legal advocates, the Healing Center will help victims avoid being taken to jail. Juvenile detention is the standard response nationwide for underage trafficking victims, this collaboration offers a compassionate alternative to break the cycle of trauma and incarceration.

The first public school of its kind dedicated to young victims of sex trafficking will be on-site and will offer a tailored educational model including flexible learning, social and emotional integration, and accommodations for students transitioning from nocturnal life cycles.

The Ceasar's Entertainment sponsored grand opening on October 30, 2024, will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, time capsule contributions, and tours.

ABOUT ST. JUDE'S RANCH FOR CHILDREN

For 58 years, St. Jude's Ranch for Children has been a community of healing and hope. The non-denominational 501(c)3 organization helps individuals, ages zero to 25, who've been abused, neglected, exploited and/or homeless by providing safety, stability, and healing in a caring environment. stjudesranch.org

SOURCE St. Jude’s Ranch for Children