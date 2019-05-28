First International Bank of Israel Presents First Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

First International Bank of Israel

May 28, 2019, 07:38 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • 33.6% growth year-over-year in net earnings, amounting to NIS 183 million
  • Return on equity: 9.3%
  • Earnings from financing operations increased by 9.1% year-over-year
  • Credit extended to the public increased by 2.4% in the quarter and by 5.4% over the previous year
  • Ratio of Tier I equity to risk weighted assets: 10.53%

Profitability

Net profit at the First International Bank Group increased by 33.6%, compared with the first quarter of last year, and amounted to NIS 183 million. Return on equity was 9.3%. After elimination of non-recurring impacts (the expense provision related to the merger with Otsar Hachayal which amounted to NIS 4 million), the Bank return on equity was 9.5%.

Growth

Profit from financing operations increased by 9.1% in comparison with the corresponding period last year, and amounted to NIS 681 million. The growth of the Group is also demonstrated through the balance sheet data, both on the credit side and on the deposits side.

Deposits of the public increased by 3.3% compared with that of the end of 2018, amounting to NIS 115,349 million. Credit to the public, net, increased by 2.4% compared with that of the end of 2018, amounting to NIS 86,353 million. The growth in the credit portfolio was achieved while maintaining an appropriate risk level.  

Efficiency

The Bank continues to improve its efficiency in accordance with its strategic outline: the efficiency ratio improved to 67.2% as compared with a ratio of 68.4% as at the end of 2018 and 74.8% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating and other expenses were reduced by 8.7% as compared with the corresponding quarter last year and amounted to NIS 673 million.

The first quarter of 2019, represents the first full quarter following the merger of Otzar Hachayal Bank with and into the Bank. Within this framework, a program of early retirement of employees was implemented and is expected to continue into the coming quarters. Expenses incurred in the first quarter include settlement expenses in respect of the retirement of employees, which amounted to NIS 18 million before tax.

Financial stability and dividend distribution

The Tier I equity capital ratio was 10.53%, and the comprehensive capital ratio increased to 13.77%. The Bank has a dividend distribution policy of up to 50% of net earnings, and in line with this policy, the previously announced dividend distribution payment of NIS 105 million was made in the first quarter. The dividend yield amounted to 4.5%. The Board of Directors of the Bank resolved to distribute a new dividend in respect of the first quarter results, amounting to NIS 85 million.

Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik CEO of the First International Bank stated that: "The first quarter was characterized by the completion of the merger with Otzar Hachayal Bank, which took effect at the start of the year and this led to a significant structural change. The results of this process, combined with additional actions that included material early retirement plans, we expect will be reflected in efficiency improvements at the Group in the coming quarters.

"In the current quarter, the Bank continued to develop and introduce innovative digital and technological products and services. Furthermore, for the first time in the Israeli banking system, the Bank performed a foreign trade transaction using  'blockchain' technology, making an API (application programming interface) accessible to our business customers as part of the early adoption of 'open banking' principles. At the same time, we continue our development and integration of the innovative 'advise.me' system, which provides investment consulting in a modern way, and attracts satisfied customers at a quicker pace."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES














Principal financial ratios

For the three months ended

For the year
ended


2019

2018

2018






in %

Execution indices





Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

9.3%

7.2%

9.3%

Return on average assets(1)

0.5%

0.4%

0.5%

Ratio of equity capital tier 1

10.53%

10.05%

10.51%

Leverage ratio

5.71%

5.56%

5.76%

Liquidity coverage ratio

132%

120%

122%

Ratio of total income to average assets(1)

3.0%

3.0%

3.1%

Efficiency ratio

67.2%

74.8%

68.4%




Credit quality indices


Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.02%

1.02%

1.02%

Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.92%

0.91%

0.83%

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public

156%

162%

186%

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)

0.06%

0.08%

0.16%

Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)

0.17%

0.13%

0.20%





Principal data from the statement of income

For the three months ended


2019

2018




NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

183

137

Interest Income, net

635

584

Expenses from credit losses

36

27

Total non-Interest income

367

401

   Of which:      Fees

320

338

Total operating and other expenses

673

737

   Of which:      Salaries and related expenses

402

446

                           Dismissals expenses

18

3

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)                                                                            

1.82

1.37







Principal data from the balance sheet




As of


31.3.19

31.3.18

31.12.18






NIS million

Total assets

136,983

132,636

134,120

of which:  Cash and deposits with banks

34,108

34,481

31,303

                 Securities

11,338

10,471

12,595

                 Credit to the public, net

86,353

81,904

84,292

Total liabilities

128,445

124,566

125,707

of which:  Deposits from the public

115,349

111,913

111,697

                 Deposits from banks

1,064

359

1,150

                 Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,270

4,980

4,989

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank                                                 

8,208

7,772

8,093







Additional data


As of


31.3.19

31.3.18

       31.12.18

Share price (0.01 NIS)

8,642

7,390

7,860

Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)

105

95

355

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (in %)(1)                                   

1.9%

1.8%

1.9%

Ratio of fees to average assets (in %)(1)

0.9%

1.0%

1.0%







(1)    Annualized.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME





(NIS million)














For the three months
ended March 31

For the year ended
December 31


2019

2018

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Interest Income

727

654

3,001

Interest Expenses

92

70

515

Interest Income, net

635

584

2,486

Expenses from credit losses

36

27

166

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

599

557

2,320

Non- Interest Income


Non Interest Financing income

46

40

231

Fees

320

338

1,325

Other income

1

23

81

Total non- Interest income

367

401

1,637

Operating and other expenses


Salaries and related expenses

402

446

1,696

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

92

96

376

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

23

23

91

Other expenses

156

172

656

Total operating and other expenses

673

737

2,819

Profit before taxes

293

221

1,138

Provision for taxes on profit

111

82

408

Profit after taxes

182

139

730

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

10

6

37

Net profit:


Before attribution to non‑controlling interests

192

145

767

Attributed to non‑controlling interests

(9)

(8)

(34)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

183

137

733






NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank





Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

1.82

1.37

7.31







The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.





STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





(NIS million)














For the three months
ended March 31

For the year ended
December 31

2019

2018

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non‑controlling interests

192

145

767

Net profit attributed to non‑controlling interests

(9)

(8)

(34)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

183

137

733

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:


Adjustments of available for sale bonds (2018 - securities) to fair value, net

66

(42)

(102)

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

(8)

7

37

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

58

(35)

(65)

Related tax effect

(20)

11

22

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non‑controlling interests, after taxes

38

(24)

(43)

Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non‑controlling interests

1

-

(4)

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

37

(24)

(39)

Comprehensive income before attribution to non‑controlling interests

230

121

724

Comprehensive income attributed to non‑controlling interests

(10)

(8)

(30)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

220

113

694







 (1)  Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of 
       amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





(NIS million)







31.3.19

31.3.18


31.12.18


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets


Cash and deposits with banks

34,108

34,481

31,303

Securities

11,338

10,471

12,595

Securities which were borrowed

664

637

863

Credit to the public

87,246

82,745

85,160

Provision for Credit losses

(893)

(841)

(868)

Credit to the public, net

86,353

81,904

84,292

Credit to the government

676

677

700

Investments in investee company

617

571

606

Premises and equipment

1,011

1,046

1,023

Intangible assets

231

228

239

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

941

1,189

1,399

Other assets(2)

1,044

1,397

1,100

Assets held for sale

-

35

-

Total assets

136,983

132,636

134,120

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Deposits from the public

115,349

111,913

111,697

Deposits from banks

1,064

359

1,150

Deposits from the Government

779

749

982

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,270

4,980

4,989

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

1,021

967

1,294

Other liabilities(1)(3)

5,962

5,598

5,595

Total liabilities

128,445

124,566

125,707

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

8,208

7,772

8,093

Non‑controlling interests

330

298

320

Total equity

8,538

8,070

8,413

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

136,983

132,636

134,120

(1)    Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 62 million 
         and NIS 69 million and NIS 64 million at 31.3.19, 31.3.18 and 31.12.18, respectively.

(2)    Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 312 million and NIS 298 million and NIS 426 million at 31.3.19, 
         31.3.18 and 31.12.18, respectively.

(3)    Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 536 million and NIS 603 million and NIS 586 million at 31.3.19, 
         31.3.18 and 31.12.18, respectively.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY










(NIS million)


























For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium(1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings(2)

Total


Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2018 (audited)

927

(159)

7,325

8,093

320

8,413

Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted accounting
   principles(3)                                                                                                        

-

8

(8)

-

-

-

Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation

927

(151)

7,317

8,093

320

8,413

Net profit for the period

-

-

183

183

9

192

Dividend

-

-

(105)

(105)

-

(105)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

37

-

37

1

38

Balance as at March 31, 2019

927

(114)

7,395

8,208

330

8,538















For the three months ended March 31, 2018 (unaudited)


Share
capital and
premium(1) 

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss

Retained earnings (2)

Total


Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2017 (audited)

927

(120)

6,949

7,756

290

8,046

Net profit for the period

-

-

137

137

8

145

Dividend

-

-

(95)

(95)

-

(95)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(24)

-

(24)

-

(24)

Temporary equity – non‑controlling interest.

-

-

(2)

(2)

-

(2)

Balance as at March 31, 2018

927

(144)

6,989

7,772

298

8,070















For the year ended December 31, 2018 (audited)


Share
capital and
premium(1)

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss

Retained
earnings (2)

Total


Non-
controlling
interests

Total
equity

Balance as at December 31, 2017

927

(120)

6,949

7,756

290

8,046

Net profit for the year

-

-

733

733

34

767

Dividend

-

-

(355)

(355)

-

(355)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(39)

-

(39)

(4)

(43)

Temporary equity – non‑controlling interest.

-

-

(2)

(2)

-

(2)

Balance as at December 31, 2018

927

(159)

7,325

8,093

320

8,413













(1)    Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).








(2)    Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.









(3)    Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US banks accepted accounting principles regarding financial instruments (ASU 2016-01).








The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.











 

Contact:

Dafna Zucker 
First International Bank of Israel 
e-mail: zucker.d@fibi.co.il  
Tel: +972-3-519-6224 

Ehud Helft 
GK Investor & Public Relations 
e-mail: fibi@gkir.com   
Tel: +1-646-201-9246

 

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

Also from this source

First International Bank of Israel Presents Fourth Quarter and...

First International Bank of Israel Announces Change of Ticker on...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

First International Bank of Israel Presents First Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

First International Bank of Israel

May 28, 2019, 07:38 ET