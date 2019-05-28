First International Bank of Israel Presents First Quarter 2019 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

33.6% growth year-over-year in net earnings, amounting to NIS 183 million

Return on equity: 9.3%

Earnings from financing operations increased by 9.1% year-over-year

Credit extended to the public increased by 2.4% in the quarter and by 5.4% over the previous year

Ratio of Tier I equity to risk weighted assets: 10.53%

Profitability

Net profit at the First International Bank Group increased by 33.6%, compared with the first quarter of last year, and amounted to NIS 183 million. Return on equity was 9.3%. After elimination of non-recurring impacts (the expense provision related to the merger with Otsar Hachayal which amounted to NIS 4 million), the Bank return on equity was 9.5%.

Growth

Profit from financing operations increased by 9.1% in comparison with the corresponding period last year, and amounted to NIS 681 million. The growth of the Group is also demonstrated through the balance sheet data, both on the credit side and on the deposits side.

Deposits of the public increased by 3.3% compared with that of the end of 2018, amounting to NIS 115,349 million. Credit to the public, net, increased by 2.4% compared with that of the end of 2018, amounting to NIS 86,353 million. The growth in the credit portfolio was achieved while maintaining an appropriate risk level.

Efficiency

The Bank continues to improve its efficiency in accordance with its strategic outline: the efficiency ratio improved to 67.2% as compared with a ratio of 68.4% as at the end of 2018 and 74.8% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating and other expenses were reduced by 8.7% as compared with the corresponding quarter last year and amounted to NIS 673 million.

The first quarter of 2019, represents the first full quarter following the merger of Otzar Hachayal Bank with and into the Bank. Within this framework, a program of early retirement of employees was implemented and is expected to continue into the coming quarters. Expenses incurred in the first quarter include settlement expenses in respect of the retirement of employees, which amounted to NIS 18 million before tax.

Financial stability and dividend distribution

The Tier I equity capital ratio was 10.53%, and the comprehensive capital ratio increased to 13.77%. The Bank has a dividend distribution policy of up to 50% of net earnings, and in line with this policy, the previously announced dividend distribution payment of NIS 105 million was made in the first quarter. The dividend yield amounted to 4.5%. The Board of Directors of the Bank resolved to distribute a new dividend in respect of the first quarter results, amounting to NIS 85 million.

Ms. Smadar Berber-Tsadik CEO of the First International Bank stated that: "The first quarter was characterized by the completion of the merger with Otzar Hachayal Bank, which took effect at the start of the year and this led to a significant structural change. The results of this process, combined with additional actions that included material early retirement plans, we expect will be reflected in efficiency improvements at the Group in the coming quarters.

"In the current quarter, the Bank continued to develop and introduce innovative digital and technological products and services. Furthermore, for the first time in the Israeli banking system, the Bank performed a foreign trade transaction using 'blockchain' technology, making an API (application programming interface) accessible to our business customers as part of the early adoption of 'open banking' principles. At the same time, we continue our development and integration of the innovative 'advise.me' system, which provides investment consulting in a modern way, and attracts satisfied customers at a quicker pace."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES



























Principal financial ratios

For the three months ended

For the year

ended



2019

2018

2018











in % Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 9.3% 7.2% 9.3% Return on average assets(1) 0.5% 0.4% 0.5% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.53% 10.05% 10.51% Leverage ratio 5.71% 5.56% 5.76% Liquidity coverage ratio 132% 120% 122% Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 3.0% 3.0% 3.1% Efficiency ratio 67.2% 74.8% 68.4%







Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.02% 1.02% 1.02% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.92% 0.91% 0.83% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 156% 162% 186% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) 0.06% 0.08% 0.16% Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) 0.17% 0.13% 0.20%











Principal data from the statement of income

For the three months ended



2019

2018







NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

183

137 Interest Income, net 635 584 Expenses from credit losses 36 27 Total non-Interest income 367 401 Of which: Fees 320 338 Total operating and other expenses 673 737 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 402 446 Dismissals expenses 18 3 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 1.82 1.37















Principal data from the balance sheet









As of



31.3.19

31.3.18

31.12.18











NIS million Total assets

136,983

132,636

134,120 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 34,108 34,481 31,303 Securities 11,338 10,471 12,595 Credit to the public, net 86,353 81,904 84,292 Total liabilities 128,445 124,566 125,707 of which: Deposits from the public 115,349 111,913 111,697 Deposits from banks 1,064 359 1,150 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,270 4,980 4,989 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,208 7,772

8,093















Additional data





As of



31.3.19

31.3.18

31.12.18 Share price (0.01 NIS)

8,642

7,390

7,860 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 105 95 355 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (in %)(1) 1.9% 1.8% 1.9% Ratio of fees to average assets (in %)(1) 0.9% 1.0% 1.0%













(1) Annualized.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME











(NIS million)





























For the three months

ended March 31

For the year ended

December 31



2019

2018

2018

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest Income 727 654 3,001 Interest Expenses 92 70 515 Interest Income, net 635 584 2,486 Expenses from credit losses 36 27 166 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 599 557 2,320 Non- Interest Income





Non Interest Financing income 46 40 231 Fees 320 338 1,325 Other income 1 23 81 Total non- Interest income 367 401 1,637 Operating and other expenses





Salaries and related expenses 402 446 1,696 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 92 96 376 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 23 23 91 Other expenses 156 172 656 Total operating and other expenses 673 737 2,819 Profit before taxes 293 221 1,138 Provision for taxes on profit 111 82 408 Profit after taxes 182 139 730 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 10 6 37 Net profit:





Before attribution to non‑controlling interests 192 145 767 Attributed to non‑controlling interests (9) (8) (34) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 183 137 733











NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 1.82 1.37 7.31













The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.













STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME











(NIS million)





























For the three months

ended March 31

For the year ended

December 31

2019

2018

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non‑controlling interests

192

145

767 Net profit attributed to non‑controlling interests (9) (8) (34) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 183 137 733 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale bonds (2018 - securities) to fair value, net 66 (42) (102) Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (8) 7 37 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 58 (35) (65) Related tax effect (20) 11 22 Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non‑controlling interests, after taxes 38 (24) (43) Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non‑controlling interests 1 - (4) Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 37 (24) (39) Comprehensive income before attribution to non‑controlling interests 230 121 724 Comprehensive income attributed to non‑controlling interests (10) (8) (30) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 220 113 694













(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of

amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET











(NIS million)















31.3.19

31.3.18

31.12.18

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets





Cash and deposits with banks 34,108 34,481 31,303 Securities 11,338 10,471 12,595 Securities which were borrowed 664 637 863 Credit to the public 87,246 82,745 85,160 Provision for Credit losses (893) (841) (868) Credit to the public, net 86,353 81,904 84,292 Credit to the government 676 677 700 Investments in investee company 617 571 606 Premises and equipment 1,011 1,046 1,023 Intangible assets 231 228 239 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 941 1,189 1,399 Other assets(2) 1,044 1,397 1,100 Assets held for sale - 35 - Total assets 136,983 132,636 134,120 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 115,349 111,913 111,697 Deposits from banks 1,064 359 1,150 Deposits from the Government 779 749 982 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,270 4,980 4,989 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 1,021 967 1,294 Other liabilities(1)(3) 5,962 5,598 5,595 Total liabilities 128,445 124,566 125,707 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,208 7,772 8,093 Non‑controlling interests 330 298 320 Total equity 8,538 8,070 8,413 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 136,983 132,636 134,120

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 62 million

and NIS 69 million and NIS 64 million at 31.3.19, 31.3.18 and 31.12.18, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 312 million and NIS 298 million and NIS 426 million at 31.3.19,

31.3.18 and 31.12.18, respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 536 million and NIS 603 million and NIS 586 million at 31.3.19,

31.3.18 and 31.12.18, respectively.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY





















(NIS million)





















































For the three months ended March 31, 2019 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings(2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2018 (audited) 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413 Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted accounting

principles(3) - 8 (8) - - - Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation 927 (151) 7,317 8,093 320 8,413 Net profit for the period - - 183 183 9 192 Dividend - - (105) (105) - (105) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 37 - 37 1 38 Balance as at March 31, 2019 927 (114) 7,395 8,208 330 8,538





























For the three months ended March 31, 2018 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2017 (audited) 927 (120) 6,949 7,756 290 8,046 Net profit for the period - - 137 137 8 145 Dividend - - (95) (95) - (95) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (24) - (24) - (24) Temporary equity – non‑controlling interest. - - (2) (2) - (2) Balance as at March 31, 2018 927 (144) 6,989 7,772 298 8,070





























For the year ended December 31, 2018 (audited)



Share

capital and

premium(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2017 927 (120) 6,949 7,756 290 8,046 Net profit for the year - - 733 733 34 767 Dividend - - (355) (355) - (355) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (39) - (39) (4) (43) Temporary equity – non‑controlling interest. - - (2) (2) - (2) Balance as at December 31, 2018 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413

























(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

















(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.



















(3) Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US banks accepted accounting principles regarding financial instruments (ASU 2016-01).

















The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

























