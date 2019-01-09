First International Bank of Israel Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and twelve month period, ending December 31, 2018.

2018 Financial Highlights

Growth of 8.1% in net earnings to NIS 733 million ;

; Return on equity of 9.3%;

Growth of 13.9% in earnings from financing operations;

The average balance of credit to the public increased by 6.3%;

The average balance of customer assets increased by NIS 40 billion amounting to NIS 441 billion ;

amounting to ; Ratio of Tier I equity to risk asset ratio on December 31, 2018 reached: 10.51%;

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group, stated, "The results reflect the continuing growth of the Bank, while maintaining an appropriate risk level. 2018 was a year of significant steps, the most prominent of which was the merger with Otzar Hachayal Bank. The costs of these actions are included in the expenses of 2018, while the fruit of these steps will be reflected in the coming years."

Summary of the Results

Profitability

Net earnings of the First International Bank Group in 2018 increased by 8.1%, amounting to NIS 733 million. Return on equity reached 9.3% in comparison with a return of 9.1% in 2017. Net earnings after elimination of certain components in 2018 amounted to NIS 675 million, a growth of 10.8% and return on equity, after the above-mentioned elimination, reached 8.6%, compared with 8.2% in 2017.

In the fourth quarter of the year, net earnings increased by 4.4% in comparison to the corresponding quarter last year, amounting to NIS 165 million. The return on equity in the fourth quarter reached 8.4%, similarly to that of the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings in the fourth quarter include a number of exceptional expenses for the quarter, primarily due to unusual payroll related expenses due to an agreement reached with employees of subsidiary companies, from employees' bonuses and from expenses due to a retirement plan.

Growth

Financing income in 2018 increased by 13.9% in comparison to 2017, amounting to NIS 2,717 million. Financing income from current operations increased by 11.1%, the growth was primarily due to an increase in the volume of operations. Commission income increased by 1.5%.The growth of the Group is also apparent in the balance sheet data, both on the credit side and on the deposit side. The Bank's average customer assets portfolio grew by 10% (which is approximately NIS 40.4 billion) reaching NIS 441 billion. The average balance of credit to the public grew by 6.3% in 2018.The growth in credit is characterized by the continuing diversification of the credit portfolio, and is noted in the private customer segment, which grew by 7.6%, in the small and middle market business segment, which grew by 7.2%, and in the corporate segment, which grew by 1.3%. Net credit to the public as of December 31, 2018 totaled NIS 84,292 million, in comparison to NIS 80,378 million at the end of 2017, representing growth of 4.9%.The growth in the credit portfolio was achieved while maintaining an appropriate risk level: the ratio of credit loss expenses to total credit to the public in 2018 amounted to 0.20%.

Efficiency

The First International Bank continued to improve efficiency in accordance with its strategic outline, and the efficiency ratio improved to 68.4% in 2018, from 69.5% in 2017. The efficiency trend is noted both in terms of the decrease in the number of positions, which declined in 2018 by 3.7% (which represents approximately 160 positions), as well as in a decrease in office space in use by the Group by 7%. It is noted that the decrease in the number of positions as of the end of 2018, is a result of the efficiency measures and the early retirement plans introduced by the Group, most of which were offered to employees towards the end of 2018 , such that most of the retirement will take place in 2019.

Operating and other expenses in 2018 amounted to NIS 2,819 million, an increase of 8.1% in comparison to 2017. The growth in expenses is mainly due to the growth in Payroll and related expenses, which amounted to NIS 1,696 million representing an increase of 7.4%. This increase was mainly due to payments to employees for early retirement plans, other awards and the updating of payroll amounts due to agreements with employees of subsidiary companies. When excluding the expense in respect of awards to employees, payroll and other expenses saw a decline of 1.1%.

The increase in expenses was also due to a 9.2% increase in operating and other expenses primarily due to expenses in respect of the merger of Otzar Hachayal Bank with and into the Bank, and to the increase in additional expenses for efficiency measures taken within the Group. The increase in these expenses during 2018, is expected to result in future expense savings .

Financial Stability and Dividend

The upward trend of the equity attributed to the shareholders of the Bank continued, and grew by 4.3% (NIS 337 million) to NIS 8,093 million. Tier I equity capital ratio increased to 10.51% from 10.38% as at December 31, 2017, and the comprehensive capital ratio amounted to 13.94% at year-end 2018.

In 2018, the Bank distributed dividends totaling NIS 355 million, comprising of approximately 50% of net earnings, in accordance with the policy of the Bank for a dividend distribution of up to 50% of net earnings. The return on dividend amounted to 4.5%.

The Board of Directors of the Bank resolved an additional dividend distribution to shareholders of NIS 105 million.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik CEO of the First International Bank Group stated: "The results of 2018 reflect the continued growth of the Group while maintaining an appropriate risk level, a growth which is reflected in income, in the credit portfolio and in the public assets portfolio.

"2018 was a year of significant strategic steps, the most prominent of which was the move made at the end of the year - merging Otzar Hachayal Bank, while maintaining its old established and leading brand name with the security forces personnel in Israel. This merger, coming after the successful mergers in the past of other banks in the Group, contributed to our efficiency measures and enables the First International Bank to be a bank that enjoys both a size advantage, and the strength of its leading brand names, each in its own field. The costs of the merger, as well as the cost of the other steps we have taken, such as early retirement plans in the Group, are included in the expenses of 2018, while the fruit of these actions will be reflected in the coming years."

"In the past year, we continued and also accelerated the development of tools and new services in the digital field, improving the user experience, and introducing advanced tools in the capital markets segment. We have upgraded the communication channels of the Bank with its customers, so that the combination of the professional service with the digital field contributes to the level of service, professionalism and value offered by the Bank to its customers," concluded Ms. Barber Tsatik.

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES

Principal financial ratios

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014



















percent Execution indices



















Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank 9.3% 9.1% 7.2% 6.5% 6.8% Return on average assets 0.5% 0.5% 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% Ratio of tier 1 equity to Risk Assets 10.51% 10.38% 10.09% 9.81% 9.69% Leverage ratio(1) 5.76% 5.50% 5.52% 5.43%

Liquidity coverage ratio(1) 122% 123% 123% 104%

Ratio of total income to average assets 3.1% 2.9% 2.9% 2.9% 3.3% Efficiency ratio 68.4% 69.5% 73.5% 77.6% 77.3%











Credit quality indices









Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.02% 1.03% 1.08% 1.12% 1.25% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.83% 0.92% 1.02% 1.36% 1.50% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 186% 155% 147% 108% 110% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public 0.16% 0.18% 0.09% 0.15% 0.05%





















Principal data from the statement of income

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014



















NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

733

678

521

446

455 Interest Income, net 2,486 2,302 2,169 1,953 2,101 Expenses from credit losses 166 121 80 18 89 Total non-interest income 1,637 1,450 1,480 1,541 1,667 Of which: Fees 1,325 1,305 1,300 1,378 1,375 Total operating and other expenses 2,819 2,607 2,683 2,710 2,912 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 1,696 1,579 1,581 1,589 1,759 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 7.31 6.76 5.19 4.45 4.54





















Principal data from the balance sheet

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014



















NIS million Total assets

134,120

135,717

127,907

125,476

117,807 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 31,303 39,186 29,150 30,727 29,182 Securities 12,595 10,238 15,776 16,439 12,554 Credit to the public, net 84,292 80,378 77,328 72,555 68,931 Total liabilities 125,707 127,333 119,973 117,813 110,764 of which: Deposits from the public 111,697 113,511 105,817 103,262 95,155 Deposits from banks 1,150 1,133 755 1,565 1,469 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,989 5,249 5,801 5,862 4,903 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,093 7,756

7,321 7,073 6,797





















Additional data

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014 Share price (0.01 NIS)

7,860

7,202

5,650

4,594

4,990 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 355 310 199 130 284 Average number of positions(2) 4,361 4,512 4,738 5,035 5,166 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets 1.9% 1.8% 1.7% 1.6% 1.8% Ratio of fees to average assets 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 1.1% 1.2%

(1) According to instructions of the Bank of Israel the Leverage ratio and the Liquidity coverage ratio were calculated since 2015. Therefor no comparative data is stated.

(2) The number of positions includes conversion of overtime in terms of positions.

STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)































Consolidated

The Bank

2018

2017

2016 2018

2017

2016 Interest Income 3,001 2,704 2,526 2,312 2,060 1,873 Interest Expenses 515 402 357 511 397 342 Interest Income, net 2,486 2,302 2,169 1,801 1,663 1,531 Expenses from credit losses 166 121 80 117 47 45 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 2,320 2,181 2,089 1,684 1,616 1,486 Non Interest Income











Non Interest Financing income 231 83 115 203 94 99 Fees 1,325 1,305 1,300 995 973 954 Other income 81 62 65 151 176 188 Total non Interest income 1,637 1,450 1,480 1,349 1,243 1,241 Operating and other expenses











Salaries and related expenses 1,696 *1,579 *1,581 1,303 *1,179 *1,169 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 376 380 409 282 278 299 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 91 94 116 86 83 82 Other expenses 656 *554 *577 508 *486 *485 Total operating and other expenses 2,819 2,607 2,683 2,179 2,026 2,035 Profit before taxes 1,138 1,024 886 854 833 692 Provision for taxes on profit 408 358 398 319 284 301 Profit after taxes 730 666 488 535 549 391 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 37 54 72 198 129 130 Net profit:











Before attribution to non-controlling interests 767 720 560 733 678 521 Attributed to non-controlling interests (34) (42) (39) - - - Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 733 678 521 733 678 521















Consolidated and The Bank

2018

2017

2016 Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank NIS Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 7.31

6.76

5.19

* Restated in view of the application of amendment No. 2017-07 of the Codification, regarding improvement of the presentation of pension and other post-retirement benefits.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)



















Consolidated



2018

2017

2016 Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests 767 720 560 Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests (34) (42) (39) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 733 678 521 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale securities to fair value, net (102) 90 14 Adjustments from translation of financial statements(1) net after the effect of hedges(2) - 4 (2) Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(3) 37 1 (131) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (65) 95 (119) Related tax effect 22 (35) 37 Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes (43) 60 (82) Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests (4) 3 (10) Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes (39) 57 (72) Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests 724 780 478 Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests (30) (45) (29) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 694 735 449

(1) Adjustments from translation of financial statements of foreign operations which their currency of operations is different from the currency of operation of the Bank.

(2) Hedges-gains (losses) regarding the hedging of investment in foreign currency.

(3) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)























Consolidated

The Bank

2018

2017 2018

2017 Assets







Cash and deposits with banks 31,303 39,186 30,905 33,551 Securities 12,595 10,238 10,620 8,685 Securities which were borrowed 863 813 863 813 Credit to the public 85,160 81,216 66,846 63,523 Provision for Credit losses (868) (838) (654) (607) Credit to the public, net 84,292 80,378 66,192 62,916 Credit to the government 700 675 7 - Investment in equity-basis investees 606 565 2,878 2,657 Premises and equipment 1,023 1,095 960 991 Intangible assets 239 235 226 222 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 1,399 1,342 1,416 1,363 Other assets(2) 1,100 1,186 929 1,030 Assets held for sale - 4 - 2 Total assets 134,120 135,717 114,996 112,230 Liabilities, temporary equity and Shareholders' Equity







Deposits from the public 111,697 113,511 87,038 91,035 Deposits from banks 1,150 1,133 10,852 4,168 Deposits from the Government 982 960 777 817 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,989 5,249 3,455 3,637 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 1,294 1,318 1,298 1,322 Other liabilities(1)(3) 5,595 5,162 3,483 3,157 Total liabilities 125,707 127,333 106,903 104,136 Temporary equity - non-controlling interests - 338 - 338 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,093 7,756 8,093 7,756 Non-controlling interests 320 290 - - Total equity 8,413 8,046 8,093 7,756 Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders' equity 134,120 135,717 114,996 112,230

(1) Of which: provisions for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 64 million and NIS 61 million (consolidated) and NIS 57 million and NIS 54 million (the Bank) as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 426 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.17 - NIS 423 million consolidated and the Bank).

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 586 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.17 - NIS 521 million consolidated and the Bank).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)































Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at January 1, 2016 927 (105) 6,251 7,073 264 7,337 Changes during 2016











Net profit for the year - - 521 521 21 542 Dividend - - (200) (200) - (200) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (72) - (72) (2) (74) Temporary equity - non-controlling interest - - (1) (1) - (1) Balance as at December 31, 2016 927 (177) 6,571 7,321 283 7,604 Changes during 2017











Net profit for the year - - 678 678 26 704 Dividend - - (310) (310) (20) (330) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - 57 - 57 1 58 Temporary equity - non-controlling interest - - 10 10 - 10 Balance as at December 31, 2017 927 (120) 6,949 7,756 290 8,046 Changes during 2018











Net profit for the year - - 733 733 34 767 Dividend - - (355) (355) - (355) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - (39) - (39) (4) (43) Temporary equity - non-controlling interest - - (2) (2) - (2) Balance as at December 31, 2018 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

