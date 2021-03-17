First International Bank of Israel Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Financial Highlights:

Net earnings of NIS 750 million in 2020;

Return on equity: 8.6%;

Net earnings of NIS 210 million in the fourth quarter;

Return on equity: 9.6%;

Growth in credit - the average balance of credit to the public grew by 5%;

The average balance of deposits from the public grew by 13.1%;

The average balance of private customer's deposits grew by 15.9%;

The Bank continues to increase efficiency: operating and other expenses decreased by 3.2%;

Ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk assets: 11.18%;

High quality credit portfolio: low rate of loan payment deferrals standing at 1.9% at December-end and 1.0% at end of January;

Profitability

Net earnings in 2020 of the First International Bank Group amounted to NIS 750 million, as compared to NIS 865 million in 2019. Return on equity was 8.6%. In the fourth quarter of the year, net earnings amounted to NIS 210 million, as compared to NIS 201 million in the third quarter, and fourth quarter return on equity was 9.6%.

Implications of the Corona Crisis on the Bank's Financial Statements

Given the background of the Corona pandemic, its impact on the macro-economic environment and the considerable uncertainty that followed, the Bank increased expenses in respect of credit losses. Total Credit loss expenses in 2020 amounted to NIS 464 million, in contrast to NIS 138 million in 2019, an increase of NIS 326 million. All expenses for credit losses stem from the growth in the collective provision. The total amount of credit loss expenses includes expenses of NIS 402 million, were recorded in respect of the uncertainty following the widening Corona pandemic and its implications on the macro-economic environment. The ratio of credit loss expenses to total credit to the public in 2020 amounted to 0.52% compared with 0.16% in 2019.

The provisions in the fourth quarter of the year amounted to NIS 51 million, (collective provisions) compared with NIS 46 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The ratio of credit loss expenses to total credit to the public was significantly reduced compared with earlier quarters of the year, and amounted to 0.23% in the fourth quarter as compared to 0.22% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The volume of loan repayment deferrals showed an improved and steep downward trend, which indicates the quality of the credit portfolio and the quality of the Bank's borrowers. The amount of credit, under which repayments had been deferred, declined by 75% in the period from June 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020, and until January 31, 2021, by 86%. The ratio of deferred repayments to total credit reached 1.9% at the end of December and 1% at the end of January, a low ratio when compared with the Israeli Banking system as a whole.

Growth

Net interest income increased by 1.3% in comparison to that of 2019, and amounted to NIS 2,637 million, with the increase due mainly due to the growth in volume of operations. Commission income demonstrated growth at the rate of 6.6% in 2020, amounting to NIS 1,371 million. Most of the growth was due to growth in income from capital market activity and currency exchange, the increase explained by growth in operations. The growth in activity of the Group is also demonstrated by the balance sheet data, both on the loan and deposits sides: the average balance of credit to the public increased by 5% reaching NIS 89,742 million. The accelerated growth rate was characterized by the continuous diversity of credit and is evident in the corporate market business segment, which has grown by 5%, in the small businesses segment, which has grown by 7% and in the residential loan segment, which has grown by 8.4%.

The average balance of deposits from the public grew by 13.1% to NIS 129,859 million. The average balance of deposits by private customers grew by 15.9% to NIS 67,817 million.

The customer assets' portfolio grew by 14.7% to a total amount of NIS 530 billion, when compared with that of December 31, 2019.

Financial stability

The Bank has a significant capital surplus: the growth trend continued with respect to capital attributed to shareholders of the Bank, which grew by 6.7% (NIS 573 million) to NIS 9,141 million. The Tier I equity capital ratio reached 11.18% as compared to the required regulatory ratio of 8.3%.

Efficiency

The First International Bank continued to improve efficiencies in accordance with its strategic plan and in 2020 the efficiency ratio improved to 61.8%, in comparison to 64.4% in 2019.

Operating and other expenses in 2020 amounted to NIS 2,569 million, a decrease of 3.2% when compared to that of 2019. The decrease in expenses was due to efficiency measures applied by the Bank and is noted across all expense items. The efficiency trend is reflected by the decrease in the number of employee positions, which declined by 5.3% in 2020, due to efficiency measures taken, which, among other activities, included a voluntary retirement plan implemented towards the end of the year. Settlement expenses in respect of this plan were recorded in the fourth quarter, and the outcome of this plan is expected to be reflected in reduced expenses in the upcoming years.

Digital

The social distancing imposed by the Corona pandemic led to a significant increase in the use of digital. The Bank has invested in the development of new digital services, which led to a continuation of progress and technological growth at the Bank. A sharp increase has been noted in the use of digital banking by the public, including the use of the many advanced innovations introduced by the Bank. Among these include FibiPay - the new digital wallet of the First International Bank, the opening of an account digitally, digital pension consulting as well as further unique services, such financial consulting over Zoom, among others. These have come in addition to innovative developments such as the digital consultation system Advise.me, and the unique trading system allowing independent traders to conduct advanced investment strategies – SmarTrade.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group stated that: "The date of publication of the financial results of the First International Bank for 2020 marks one year of the Corona crisis, a global health crisis, the impact of which on society and on the economy has been highly significant. Despite the improvements brought about by the significant immunization process going on here in Israel, uncertainty still remains high.

"The First International Bank faced the current crisis by being preparing to provide optimal service to its customers which is demonstrated by the growth that is noted in the credit portfolio and in the customer asset portfolio. Throughout the crisis, the Bank has demonstrated its stability and its solidness, due to its qualitative and diverse credit portfolio, high liquidity, adequate capital cushions, high quality customers, and diversified growth from various market sectors. The Bank continues to implement efficiency measures, and notwithstanding the above, and in consequence of the uncertainty – has increased significantly its collective provisions for credit losses, increasing its security cushions for the future.

"Throughout the crisis period, the Bank has provided customers with support and service across all areas of operation, providing credit guaranteed by the State, and allowing its customers to defer repayments of loans and mortgages. Since the beginning of the crisis, the Bank has acted for the benefit of its private and business customers, it has located and identified those who had been affected by the crisis, and provided them with solutions that would help them in overcoming the difficult period.

"Another facet of the Corona epidemic has been the accelerated use of digital banking. Over the past few years, the First International Bank has updated its technological infrastructure, allowing it to show leadership in providing digital services across all banking areas. The Bank met the crisis, which created an ever-growing need for digital banking services, with advanced digital capabilities. In the current year, these capabilities have made it possible for us to create a series of breakthrough developments in all areas of operation, some of which are unique and exclusive in the capital markets, where we have made available: investment consulting, pension consulting and self-trading by digital means, enabling our customers to operate in the markets conveniently and efficiently."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES



Principal financial ratios

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016



















percent Execution indices



















Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank 8.6% 10.5% 9.3% 9.1% 7.2% Return on average assets 0.49% 0.63% 0.54% 0.52% 0.41% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 11.18% 10.81% 10.51% 10.38% 10.09% Leverage ratio 5.29% 5.81% 5.76% 5.50% 5.52% Liquidity coverage ratio(1) 150% 128% 122% 123% 123% Ratio of total income to average assets 2.7% 3.0% 3.1% 2.9% 2.9% Ratio of interest income, net to average assets 1.7% 1.9% 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% Ratio of fees to average assets 0.9% 0.9% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% Efficiency ratio 61.8% 64.4% 68.4% 69.5% 73.5%











Credit quality indices









Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.38% 1.05% 1.02% 1.03% 1.08% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.86% 1.08% 0.83% 0.92% 1.02% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 221% 131% 186% 155% 147% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public 0.10% 0.10% 0.16% 0.18% 0.09% Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public 0.52% 0.16% 0.20% 0.15% 0.10%

Principal data from the statement of income

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016



















NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

750

865

733

678

521 Interest Income, net 2,637 2,602 2,486 2,302 2,169 Expenses from credit losses 464 138 166 121 80 Total non-interest income 1,523 1,520 1,637 1,450 1,480 Of which: Fees 1,371 1,286 1,325 1,305 1,300 Total operating and other expenses 2,569 2,654 2,819 2,607 2,683 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 1,532 1,601 1,696 1,579 1,581 Dismissal expenses 26 48 35 16 57 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 7.48 8.62 7.31 6.76 5.19

Principal data from the balance sheet

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016



















NIS million Total assets

167,778

141,110

134,120

135,717

127,907 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 57,802 37,530 31,303 39,186 29,150 Securities 13,105 10,995 12,595 10,238 15,776 Credit to the public, net 90,970 87,899 84,292 80,378 77,328 Total liabilities 158,243 132,186 125,707 127,333 119,973 of which: Deposits from the public 141,677 120,052 111,697 113,511 105,817 Deposits from banks 2,992 1,137 1,150 1,133 755 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,394 3,674 4,989 5,249 5,801 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 9,141 8,568 8,093 7,756 7,321

Additional data

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016 Share price (0.01 NIS)

8,514

9,989

7,860

7,202

5,650 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 125 410 355 310 199 Average number of positions(2) 3,895 4,086 4,285 4,429 4,650

(1) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period. (2) The number of positions includes conversion of overtime in terms of positions.

STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 (NIS million)

















Consolidated

The Bank

2020

2019

2018 2020

2019

2018 Interest Income 2,878 3,085 3,001 2,647 2,847 2,312 Interest Expenses 241 483 515 253 491 511 Interest Income, net 2,637 2,602 2,486 2,394 2,356 1,801 Expenses from credit losses 464 138 166 443 127 117 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 2,173 2,464 2,320 1,951 2,229 1,684 Non-Interest Income











Non-Interest Financing income 148 225 231 148 233 203 Fees 1,371 1,286 1,325 1,234 1,144 995 Other income 4 9 81 45 54 151 Total non-Interest income 1,523 1,520 1,637 1,427 1,431 1,349 Operating and other expenses











Salaries and related expenses 1,532 1,601 1,696 1,429 1,487 1,303 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 344 353 376 316 326 282 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 96 92 91 94 89 86 Other expenses 597 608 656 570 583 508 Total operating and other expenses 2,569 2,654 2,819 2,409 2,485 2,179 Profit before taxes 1,127 1,330 1,138 969 1,175 854 Provision for taxes on profit 368 478 408 315 418 319 Profit after taxes 759 852 730 654 757 535 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 29 51 37 96 108 198 Net profit:











Before attribution to non-controlling interests 788 903 767 750 865 733 Attributed to non-controlling interests -38 -38 -34 - - - Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 750 865 733 750 865 733

























Consolidated and The Bank

Note

2020

2019

2018 Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

9









NIS Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value





7.48

8.62

7.31

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 (NIS million)





Consolidated



2020

2019

2018 Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests 788 903 767 Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests (38) (38) (34) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 750 865 733 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale bonds (2018 - securities) to fair value, net (4) 101 (102) Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (74) (74) 37 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (78) 27 (65) Related tax effect 26 (9) 22 Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes (52) 18 (43) Less other comprehensive loss attributed to non-controlling interests - (2) (4) Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes (52) 20 (39) Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests 736 921 724 Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests (38) (36) (30) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 698 885 694

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31 (NIS million)





Consolidated

The Bank

2020

2019 2020

2019 Assets







Cash and deposits with banks 57,802 37,530 56,757 36,528 Securities 13,105 10,995 12,480 10,736 Securities which were borrowed 11 9 11 9 Credit to the public 92,247 88,829 87,009 83,713 Provision for Credit losses (1,277) (930) (1,204) (871) Credit to the public, net 90,970 87,899 85,805 82,842 Credit to the government 656 1,039 35 415 Investment in equity-basis investees 636 605 1,198 1,278 Premises and equipment 965 996 936 964 Intangible assets 272 248 264 238 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 1,897 1,091 1,904 1,096 Other assets(2) 1,464 698 1,389 667 Total assets 167,778 141,110 160,779 134,773 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Deposits from the public 141,677 120,052 135,527 114,836 Deposits from banks 2,992 1,137 5,511 2,640 Deposits from the Government 459 353 459 353 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,394 3,674 2,086 2,055 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 2,314 1,247 2,314 1,247 Other liabilities(1)(3) 6,407 5,723 5,741 5,074 Total liabilities 158,243 132,186 151,638 126,205 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 9,141 8,568 9,141 8,568 Non-controlling interests 394 356 - - Total equity 9,535 8,924 9,141 8,568 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 167,778 141,110 160,779 134,773

(1) Of which: provisions for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 86 million and NIS 57 million (consolidated) and NIS 83 million and NIS 55 million (the Bank) as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 247 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.19 - NIS 42 million consolidated and the Bank). (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 258 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.19 - NIS 47 million consolidated and the Bank).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)





Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings(2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at January 1, 2018 927 (120) 6,949 7,756 290 8,046 Changes during 2018











Net profit for the year - - 733 733 34 767 Dividend - - (355) (355) - (355) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (39) - (39) (4) (43) Temporary equity - non-controlling interest - - (2) (2) - (2) Balance as at December 31, 2018 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413 Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted accounting principals(3) - 8 (8) - - - Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial implementation 927 (151) 7,317 8,093 320 8,413 Changes during 2019











Net profit for the year - - 865 865 38 903 Dividend - - (410) (410) - (410) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - 20 - 20 (2) 18 Balance as at December 31, 2019 927 (131) 7,772 8,568 356 8,924 Changes during 2020











Net profit for the year - - 750 750 38 788 Dividend - - (125) (125) - (125) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (52) - (52) - (52) Balance as at December 31, 2020 927 (183) 8,397 9,141 394 9,535

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend. (3) Cumulative effect of the initial implementation regarding financial instruments of US accepted accounting standards at banks in respect of financial instruments (ASU 2016-01).

