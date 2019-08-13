First International Bank of Israel Presents Second Quarter 2019 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI), one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2019.

Financial Highlights

Second quarter net earnings of NIS 224 million , a growth of 2.3% year-over-year and return on equity of 11.3%

, a growth of 2.3% year-over-year and return on equity of 11.3% First half 2019 net earnings of NIS 407 million , a growth of 14.3% year-over-year and return on equity of 10.2%;

, a growth of 14.3% year-over-year and return on equity of 10.2%; First half 2019 earnings from financing operations increased by 9.8% to NIS 1,412 million ;

; Annual growth of 4.1% in the average balance of credit extended to the public;

Ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk assets: 10.86%;

S&P Ma'alot and Moody's Midrug raised the credit rating of the Bank to AAA;

Profitability

In the first half of 2019, net earnings of the First International Bank Group increased by 14.3% year-over-year, amounting to NIS 407 million. Return on equity reached 10.2% as compared with 9.3% in the corresponding period last year and for the whole of 2018.

In the second quarter of 2019, net earnings amounted to NIS 224 million, an increase of 2.3% year-over-year, and return on equity reached 11.3%. After elimination of certain components in the corresponding quarter last year (a gain of NIS 33 million on the sale of assets and expenses of NIS 7 million in respect of the merger with Otzar Hachayal Bank), net earnings for the quarter increased by 16.1%.

Growth

Financing profit increased in the first half of the year by 9.8% to NIS 1,412 million, and in the second quarter of the year, increased by 7.3% in comparison with the corresponding period last year. Credit to the public, net, increased in comparison with the corresponding period last year by 3.1% (a growth of 4.1% in average balances) amounting to NIS 85,549 million. Credit loss expenses amounted to 0.14% of the amount of credit to the public, in contrast to a rate of 0.20% in the corresponding period last year.

Efficiency

The Bank continued to improve its efficiency parameters: the efficiency ratio improved to 65.9% in the first half of the year, as compared with a ratio of 68.8% in the corresponding period last year. Operating and other expenses decreased in the first half of the year by 2.9% as compared with the corresponding period last year, amounting to NIS 1,351 million.

The decrease in expenses can be seen across all the various expense items: payroll and related benefits – a decrease of 1.7%, depreciation and maintenance of buildings and equipment – a decrease of 5.3% and other expenses – a decrease of 5.6%.

Financial Stability and Dividend Distribution

The Tier I equity capital ratio reached 10.86%, and the comprehensive capital ratio reached 13.86%.

The First International Bank has a dividend distribution policy of up to 50% of net earnings, and accordingly, since the beginning of the year the Bank has distributed a dividend of NIS 190 million. The dividend yield reached 4.6%. Subsequent to the date of the financial statements the Board of Directors of the Bank resolved to distribute a further dividend in the amount of NIS 110 million.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank stated that: "The results for the first half of the year reflect the continued trend by which we have seen for quite some time, demonstrating growth in income and reduction in expenses, with a strict maintenance of the high financial stability of the Bank. The improvement in efficiency at the Bank is the outcome of the efficiency measures which we have taken, which are being reflected gradually, mainly following the merger with Otzar Hachayal Bank and the retirement of employees under voluntary retirement plans. Given our growth and efficiency processes, as well as our high and continuous financial stability recently led to both credit rating agencies that rate the Bank, S&P Ma'alot and Midrug, to raise the deposit ratings of the Bank to a level of AAA."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES



























Principal financial ratios

For the six months

ended June 30,

For the year

ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2018











in % Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 10.2% 9.3% 9.3% Return on average assets(1) 0.6% 0.5% 0.5% Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.86% 10.10% 10.51% Leverage ratio 5.92% 5.61% 5.76% Liquidity coverage ratio 123% 118% 122% Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 3.0% 3.0% 3.1% Efficiency ratio 65.9% 68.8% 68.4%







Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.03% 1.03% 1.02% Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.89% 0.93% 0.83% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 168% 165% 186% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) 0.09% 0.11% 0.16% Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) 0.14% 0.20% 0.20%











Principal data from the statement of income

For the six months

ended June 30,



2019

2018







NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

407

356 Interest Income, net 1,300 1,199 Expenses from credit losses 59 81 Total non-Interest income 749 825 Of which: Fees 635 663 Total operating and other expenses 1,351 1,392 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 821 835 Dismissals expenses 31 14 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 4.06 3.55















Principal data from the balance sheet









As of



30.6.19

30.6.18

31.12.18











NIS million Total assets

135,067

134,254

134,120 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 33,900 33,090 31,303 Securities 10,587 11,919 12,595 Credit to the public, net 85,549 82,951 84,292 Total liabilities 126,362 125,989 125,707 of which: Deposits from the public 113,716 112,555 111,697 Deposits from banks 954 460 1,150 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,034 5,012 4,989 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,366 7,961

8,093















Additional data

30.6.19

30.6.18

31.12.18 Share price (0.01 NIS)

8,960

7,635

7,860 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 190 155 355 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (in %)(1) 1.9% 1.8% 1.9% Ratio of fees to average assets (in %)(1) 0.9% 1.0% 1.0%

(1) Annualized.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)

























For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year

Ended

December 31



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

911

819

1,638

1,473 3,001 Interest Expenses 246 204 338 274 515 Interest Income, net 665 615 1,300 1,199 2,486 Expenses from credit losses 23 54 59 81 166 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 642 561 1,241 1,118 2,320 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest Financing income 66 47 112 87 231 Fees 315 325 635 663 1,325 Other income 1 52 2 75 81 Total non- Interest income 382 424 749 825 1,637 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 419 389 821 835 1,696 Maintenance and depreciation of premises

and equipment 88 94 180 190 376 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 23 22 46 45 91 Other expenses 148 150 304 322 656 Total operating and other expenses 678 655 1,351 1,392 2,819 Profit before taxes 346 330 639 551 1,138 Provision for taxes on profit 127 117 238 199 408 Profit after taxes 219 213 401 352 730 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after

taxes 14 13 24 19 37 Net profit:









Before attribution to non‑controlling interests 233 226 425 371 767 Attributed to non‑controlling interests (9) (7) (18) (15) (34) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 224 219 407 356 733















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the

shareholders

of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 2.24 2.18 4.06 3.55 7.31

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NIS million)

























For the three

months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year

Ended

December 31



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non‑controlling interests

233

226

425

371

767 Net profit attributed to non‑controlling interests (9) (7) (18) (15) (34) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 224 219 407 356 733 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds (2018 - securities) to fair value,

net 10 (28) 76 (70) (102) Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) 20 71 12 78 37 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 30 43 88 8 (65) Related tax effect (11) (14) (31) (3) 22 Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to

non‑controlling interests, after taxes 19 29 57 5 (43) Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non‑controlling

interests - (1) 1 (1) (4) Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the

Bank, after taxes 19 30 56 6 (39) Comprehensive income before attribution to non‑controlling interests 252 255 482 376 724 Comprehensive income attributed to non‑controlling interests (9) (6) (19) (14) (30) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 243 249 463 362 694

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension

plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)





















June 30,

December

31,



2019

2018

2018

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets





Cash and deposits with banks 33,900 33,090 31,303 Securities 10,587 11,919 12,595 Securities which were borrowed 416 550 863 Credit to the public 86,436 83,811 85,160 Provision for Credit losses (887) (860) (868) Credit to the public, net 85,549 82,951 84,292 Credit to the government 684 681 700 Investments in investee company 589 585 606 Premises and equipment 1,001 1,031 1,023 Intangible assets 228 227 239 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 938 1,263 1,399 Other assets(2) 1,175 1,950 1,100 Assets held for sale - 7 - Total assets 135,067 134,254 134,120 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 113,716 112,555 111,697 Deposits from banks 954 460 1,150 Deposits from the Government 466 613 982 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,034 5,012 4,989 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 1,104 1,124 1,294 Other liabilities(1)(3) 6,088 6,225 5,595 Total liabilities 126,362 125,989 125,707 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 8,366 7,961 8,093 Non-controlling interests 339 304 320 Total equity 8,705 8,265 8,413 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 135,067 134,254 134,120

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 65 million and NIS 74

million and NIS 64 million at 30.6.19, 30.6.18 and 31.12.18, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 543 million and NIS 1,289 million and NIS 426 million at 30.6.19,

30.6.18 and 31.12.18, respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 847 million and NIS 1,485 million and NIS 586 million at

30.6.19, 30.6.18 and 31.12.18, respectively.

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)











For the three months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Share

capital

and

premium

(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

(loss)

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as of March 31, 2019 927 (114) 7,395 8,208 330 8,538 Net profit for the period - - 224 224 9 233 Dividend - - (85) (85) - (85) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 19 - 19 - 19 Balance as at June 30, 2019 927 (95) 7,534 8,366 339 8,705































For the three months ended June 30, 2018 (unaudited)



Share

capital

and

premium

(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

(loss)

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as of March 31, 2018 927 (144) 6,989 7,772 298 8,070 Net profit for the period - - 219 219 7 226 Dividend - - (60) (60) - (60) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - 30 - 30 (1) 29 Balance as at June 30, 2018 927 (114) 7,148 7,961 304 8,265































For the six months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Share

capital

and

premium

(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

(loss)

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2018 (audited) 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413 Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accepted

accounting principals(3) - 8 (8) - - - Adjusted balance as at January 1, 2019 after the initial

implementation 927 (151) 7,317 8,093 320 8,413 Net profit for the period - - 407 407 18 425 Dividend - - (190) (190) - (190) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 56 - 56 1 57 Balance as at June 30, 2019 927 (95) 7,534 8,366 339 8,705































For the six months ended June 30, 2018 (unaudited)



Share

capital

and premium

(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income

(loss)

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2017 (audited) 927 (120) 6,949 7,756 290 8,046 Net profit for the period - - 356 356 15 371 Dividend - - (155) (155) - (155) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - 6 - 6 (1) 5 Temporary equity – non-controlling interest - - (2) (2) - (2) Balance as at June 30, 2018 927 (114) 7,148 7,961 304 8,265

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D) (NIS million)































For the year ended December 31, 2018 (audited)



Share

capital

and

premium

(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings

(2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2017 927 (120) 6,949 7,756 290 8,046 Net profit for the year - - 733 733 34 767 Dividend - - (355) (355) - (355) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (39) - (39) (4) (43) Temporary equity – non‑controlling interest - - (2) (2) - (2) Balance as at December 31, 2018 927 (159) 7,325 8,093 320 8,413

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend. (3) Cumulative effect of the initial implementation regarding financial instruments of US accepted accounting standards at banks in

respect of financial instruments (ASU 2016-01). See also Note 1.D.(1).

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.

