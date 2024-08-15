First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

Reflects continued growth and high profitability while maintaining financial stability

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2024, ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

Second quarter of 2024 net income of NIS 609 million and return on equity of 19.6%

First half 2024 net income of NIS 1,178 million and return on equity of 19.2%

Credit to the public increased 4.5% compared to end of the first quarter of 2024 and 2.4% compared to 2023-end

First half 2024 income from credit losses of approximately NIS 73 million , compared to expenses of NIS 171 million in the first half of 2023 with approximately half of the income from collections from previously written-off customer debt

, compared to expenses of in the first half of 2023 with approximately half of the income from collections from previously written-off customer debt Deposit to the public increased by 3.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and by 6.8% compared to the 2023-end.

The portfolio of customers' assets increased 4.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024, and by 12.4% compared to the 2023-end, to approximately NIS 755 billion .

. Equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank increased by 11.7% to NIS 12.6 billion, compared to the end of the first half of 2023

Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.34%

The Bank's Board of Directors decided to distribute a dividend amounting to 40% of the net income for the quarter

Financial Results of the Second Quarter 2024

Net income for the First International Bank Group was NIS 609 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.7 % compared to the second quarter last year and an increase/decrease of 7 % compared to the prior quarter. The return on equity was 19.6%. The net income for the first half of the year was NIS 1,178 million and the return on equity was 19.2%.

Revenues were NIS 3,220 million in the first half of the year, compared to NIS 3,435 million in the first half of last year. The financing income from operating activities amounted to NIS 2,435 million in the first half of the year, compared to NIS 2,682 million in the first half of last year, a decrease of 9.2%. The decrease was due, among other factors, by customers shifting funds into interest-bearing accounts, rather than maintaining non-interest-bearing current account balances.

Income from credit losses amounted to NIS 73 million in the first half of the year, compared with expenses of NIS 171 million in the first half of last year. Approximately NIS 40 million of the income was due to income from specific customers from the collection of debts that had been previously written off in the financial accounts, with the balance due to a decrease in the collective provision for credit losses. In the second quarter of 2024, the income from credit losses amounted to NIS 71 million compared with expenses of NIS 99 million in the prior quarter.

The high-quality credit to non-performing loans ratio (NPL) was stable and was 0.59% at the end of the second quarter. The ratio indicates the quality of the credit portfolio (the balance of the non-accrual loans or those that are in arrears of 90 days or more) as a percentage of total credit to the public. The total coverage ratio (the percentage of the total allowance for credit losses to the total amount of the credit to the public) was 1.44%, compared to 1.23% as of the end of the first half of last year.

Operating and other expenses were stable at NIS 1,463 million in the first half of the year, compared to NIS 1,464 million in the first half of last year. The efficiency ratio was 45.4%.

Credit to the public was approximately NIS 122 billion, an increase of 2.4% compared to the 2023-end and an increase of 4.5% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Deposits by the public were approximately NIS 204.1 billion, an increase of 6.8% compared to the 2023-end and an increase of 3.8% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The total customers' assets portfolio increased by 4.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and by 12.4% compared to the 2023-end, amounting to approximately NIS 755 billion.

Equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders increased to approximately NIS 12.6 billion, an increase of 4.5% compared to the 2023-end and increase by 11.7% compared to the end of the first half of last year. The tier 1 capital ratio was 11.34%, which is approximately 23% above the regulatory equity requirement. The liquidity coverage ratio was high and stood at 172%.

Taking into consideration the Supervisor of the Bank's directives with regard to capital planning and profit distribution policies, the Board of Directors decided to approve the distribution of a cash dividend to the shareholders at a rate of 40% of net income. The Board of Directors will continue to discuss the implementation of the Bank's dividend distribution policy, in light of the developments and their impact on the economy and on the Bank.

Management Comment

Eli Cohen, CEO of First International Bank, commented, "We continued to focus on growth across all types of activities and our results reflect this, both in terms of credit balances and in the volume of the customers' assets, which have grown in all segments. The growth in credit is being carried out while maintaining qualitative and professional underwriting and an appropriate level of risk. The overall value of our customers' balances has increased by more than 23% in the past year, reflecting the trust that our customers place in our stability and us.

"We at the First International Bank have a strategy of providing added value to customers through our unique value propositions, our new and innovative products, as well as our professional advice across all core activities and sectors.

The State of Israel has been going through a challenging period of warfare on multiple fronts for over 10 months, which is having significant and complex economic implications. At the First International Bank, we hold the Otzar HaChayal brand, providing banking for the security forces, offering them the best banking value proposition. We are continuing to assist those customers who have been impacted directly by the security situation, including reserve soldiers, evacuees and others. Support includes waiving charges and interest on overdrafts, deferring repayments on loans and mortgages, offering interest-free loans to reservists and career soldiers, providing assistance funding to small businesses, and more.

The First International Bank looks forward to the safe return of all the hostages, as well as the safe return home of the IDF soldiers and all the evacuees."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES













Principal financial ratios

For the six months

ended June 30,

For the year

ended

December 31,



2024

2023

2023











in % Principal execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 19.2 22.6 19.7 Return on average assets(1) 1.05 1.22 1.06 Ratio of equity capital tier 1 11.34 10.64 11.35 Leverage ratio 5.20 5.20 5.26 Liquidity coverage ratio 172 134 156 Net stable funding ratio 149 134 146 Ratio of total income to average assets (1) 2.9 3.4 3.2 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 2.1 2.6 2.4 Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 0.6 0.8 0.7 Efficiency ratio 45.4 42.6 43.5 Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.32 1.12 1.36 Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public 1.44 1.23 1.50 Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.59 0.49 0.60 Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public 230.4 237.9 234.5 Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) (0.08) - 0.03 Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) (0.12) 0.29 0.42











Principal data from the statement of income

For the six months

ended June 30,



2024

2023







NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

1,178

1,218 Interest Income, net 2,336 2,593 Expenses (income) from credit losses (73) 171 Total non-Interest income 884 842 Of which: Fees 727 756 Total operating and other expenses 1,463 1,464 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 872 915 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 11.74 12.14















Principal data from the balance sheet

30.6.24

30.6.23

31.12.23











NIS million Total assets

232,809

208,130

221,593 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 77,663 58,553 68,866 Securities 27,237 22,963 26,985 Credit to the public, net 120,436 118,686 117,622 Total liabilities 219,604 196,313 208,947 of which: Deposits from the public 204,069 179,013 191,125 Deposits from banks 2,735 4,145 4,314 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,689 4,713 4,767 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 12,615 11,292 12,071















Additional data

30.6.24

30.6.23

31.12.23 Share price (0.01 NIS)

14,410

14,420

14,990 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 495 486 795

(1) Annualized.

(2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)

























For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year

Ended

December 31



2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

2,879

2,523

5,455

4,699

9,850 Interest Expenses 1,658 1,205 3,119 2,106 4,884 Interest Income, net 1,221 1,318 2,336 2,593 4,966 Expenses (income) from credit losses (71) 99 (73) 171 502 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 1,292 1,219 2,409 2,422 4,464 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest Financing income 47 43 147 79 142 Fees 362 368 727 756 1,502 Other income 9 6 10 7 8 Total non- Interest income 418 417 884 842 1,652 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 430 466 872 915 1,746 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 86 83 173 167 341 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 32 30 63 60 122 Other expenses 184 161 355 322 668 Total operating and other expenses 732 740 1,463 1,464 2,877 Profit before taxes 978 896 1,830 1,800 3,239 Provision for taxes on profit 364 307 643 622 1,090 Profit after taxes 614 589 1,187 1,178 2,149 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 22 19 40 84 113 Net profit:









Before attribution to non–controlling interests 636 608 1,227 1,262 2,262 Attributed to non–controlling interests (27) (21) (49) (44) (90) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 609 587 1,178 1,218 2,172















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders

of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 6.07 5.85 11.74 12.14 21.65

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NIS million)

























For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year

Ended

December 31



2024

2023

2024

2023

2023



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non‑controlling interests

636

608

1,227

1,262

2,262 Net profit attributed to non‑controlling interests (27) (21) (49) (44) (90) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 609 587 1,178 1,218 2,172 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net (200) 56 (244) 26 213 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) 1 6 12 3 25 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (199) 62 (232) 29 238 Related tax effect 73 (22) 90 (11) (81) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non‑controlling interests, after

taxes (126) 40 (142) 18 157 Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non‑controlling interests (5) 3 (5) 5 9 Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes (121) 37 (137) 13 148 Comprehensive income before attribution to non‑controlling interests 510 648 1,085 1,280 2,419 Comprehensive income attributed to non‑controlling interests (22) (24) (44) (49) (99) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 488 624 1,041 1,231 2,320

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)

















June 30,

December 31,



2024

2023

2023

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets











Cash and deposits with banks 77,663 58,553 68,866 Securities 27,237 22,963 26,985 Securities borrowed 30 104 57 Credit to the public 122,044 120,028 119,240 Provision for Credit losses (1,608) (1,342) (1,618) Credit to the public, net 120,436 118,686 117,622 Credit to the government 1,421 961 1,055 Investment in investee company 825 751 786 Buildings and equipment 859 880 877 Intangible assets 348 309 328 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 2,670 3,588 3,651 Other assets(2) 1,320 1,335 1,366 Total assets 232,809 208,130 221,593 Liabilities and Capital





Deposits from the public 204,069 179,013 191,125 Deposits from banks 2,735 4,145 4,314 Deposits from the Government 719 608 750 Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase 744 - - Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,689 4,713 4,767 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 2,388 3,184 3,784 Other liabilities(1)(3) 4,260 4,650 4,207 Total liabilities 219,604 196,313 208,947 Shareholders' equity 12,615 11,292 12,071 Non-controlling interests 590 525 575 Total capital 13,205 11,817 12,646 Total liabilities and capital 232,809 208,130 221,593

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 152 million and NIS 137 million and NIS 165 million at 30.6.24, 30.6.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 3 million and NIS 12 million and NIS 10 million at 30.6.24, 30.6.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 28 million and NIS 24 million and NIS 11 million at 30.6.24, 30.6.23 and 31.12.23, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)





























For the three months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of March 31, 2024 927 (171) 11,599 12,355 597 12,952 Net profit for the period - - 609 609 27 636 Dividend - - (228) (228) (29) (257) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (121) - (121) (5) (126) Balance as at June 30, 2024 927 (292) 11,980 12,615 590 13,205































For the three months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of March 31, 2023 927 (327) 10,288 10,888 501 11,389 Net profit for the period - - 587 587 21 608 Dividend - - (220) (220) - (220) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 37 - 37 3 40 Balance as at June 30, 2023 927 (290) 10,655 11,292 525 11,817































For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited) 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646 Net profit for the period - - 1,178 1,178 49 1,227 Dividend - - (497) (497) (29) (526) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (137) - (137) (5) (142) Balance as at June 30, 2024 927 (292) 11,980 12,615 590 13,205































For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-

holders'

equity

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as at December 31, 2022 (audited) 927 (303) 9,935 10,559 476 11,035 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial

implementation in investee company* - - (10) (10) - (10) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation 927 (303) 9,925 10,549 476 11,025 Net profit for the period - - 1,218 1,218 44 1,262 Dividend - - (488) (488) - (488) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 13 - 13 5 18 Balance as at June 30, 2023 927 (290) 10,655 11,292 525 11,817

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D) (NIS million)





























For the year ended December 31, 2023 (audited)



Share

capital and

premium(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings(2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as at December 31, 2022 927 (303) 9,935 10,559 476 11,035 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial

implementation in investee company * - - (10) (10) - (10) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation 927 (303) 9,925 10,549 476 11,025 Net profit for the period - - 2,172 2,172 90 2,262 Dividend - - (798) (798) - (798) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 148 - 148 9 157 Balance as at December 31, 2023 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646

* Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326).

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:

Dafna Zucker

First International Bank of Israel

[email protected]

+972-3-519-6224

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel