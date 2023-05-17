First International Bank of Israel Reports First Quarter of 2023 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2023, ended March 31, 2023 which reflected continued growth in all areas of core operations of the Bank, while continuing to maintain financial stability.

Financial Highlights of the First Quarter of 2023

Net profit of NIS 631 million in the first quarter of 2023;

in the first quarter of 2023; Return on equity of 23.6%;

Growth of 11.6% in credit to the public over the past year and growth of 2.2% over the first quarter;

Deposits by the public grew by 12.6% over the past year and by 3% in the first quarter;

Efficiency ratio of 42.6%;

Ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk components of 10.55%;

Credit to the public increased by 11.6% over the past year, and by 2.2% over the first quarter of 2023, and amounted to NIS 119,769 million. Growth in credit was achieved while maintaining commensurate risk.

Deposits by the public grew by 12.6% in the past year and by 3% in the reported quarter, and amounted to NIS 173,390 million. Deposits by private customers and small businesses comprised of 61.2% of total deposits by the public.

Net profit of the First International Bank Group amounted to NIS 631 million in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to NIS 322 million in the corresponding quarter last year, representing an increase of 96%. Return on equity reached 23.6%.

Total income of the Bank in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to NIS 1,700 million, representing growth of 45% in comparison with the corresponding quarter last year.

Financing profit from current operations increased over the past year by 71.4% amounting to NIS 1,332 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was due to the impact of growth in the volume of business operations, the impact in the rise of shekel and dollar interest rates, and by the impact of changes in the consumer price index (CPI).

The Bank's share in the earnings of affiliated company ICC, net of taxes, amounted to NIS 65 million in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to NIS 17 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Growth was mainly due to non-recurring gains from the sale of ICC's building.

The equity attributed to the shareholders of the Bank increased to NIS 10,888 million as of March 31, 2023, representing growth of 3.1% compared with December 31, 2022.

Tier I equity capital ratio increased to 10.55% as of quarter-end, 1.31% above the required regulatory ratio. As of December 31, 2022, the ratio was 10.42%. The comprehensive capital ratio amounted to 13.86% as of quarter-end, compared with 13.75% as of December 31, 2022, which is 1.3% higher than the required regulatory capital ratio.

The liquidity coverage ratio rose to a level of 131% as of the quarter-end, as compared with 127% as of year-end 2022.

Taking into consideration that the Bank's dividend distribution policy calls for an annual distribution of up to 50% of annual net earnings, and take into account the background of the uncertainty currently prevailing in Israeli and global markets, the Board of Directors decided to approve a dividend distribution totaling NIS 220 million, which amounts to 35% of the net profit of the first quarter of 2023. The Bank's return on dividend as of March 31, 2023, amounts to 6%.

The Efficiency ratio amounted to 42.6% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 58.5% in the corresponding quarter last year and 50.9% for the full year of 2022. The Bank continued to invest in various efficiency measures, which include, among others, increasing the efficiency of work procedures, integrating automation into processes, as well as technological and digital innovation.

As a leading Bank in the finance and investment management arena, via its cooperation with Fintech companies, the Bank introduced innovative digital invesment products and services, aimed at assisting customers in conducting business in the world of investments, and especially under current conditions of uncertainty. Offered for the first time to Israeli banking system customers, the Bank recently introduced an AI Reports system, which provides an automated analysis of over 40 thousand companies, leveraging artificial intelligence. This innovative product expands the advanced digital capabilities which already exist at the Bank, including the advise.me service for digital investment consulting, the SmarTrade system for the formation of investment strategies, News sentiment and Analyst recommendations – which are various systems providing information and analysis of shares and securities, and more. At the same time, the Bank continues to leverage its data and develop advanced models, with a view to offering its customers which highly advanced, focused and efficient services.

Expenses in respect of credit losses was NIS 72 million in the first quarter of 2023 (comprising a rate of 0.25%). No expenses for credit losses were recognized in the corresponding quarter of last year. The specific allowance for credit losses recorded an income of NIS 14 million. The collective allowance recorded an increase of NIS 86 million, mainly due to an increase in the cushion of the collective allowance, due to concern regarding anticipated macro-economic impacts. This is in view of the uncertain macro-economic conditions following the effect of rising interest rates, developments in geopolitical conditions in Israel and globally, and the probability of an economic slowdown, among others.

The total troubled credit risk declined by 6.5% compared with that of the corresponding quarter last year. The non-accrual troubled credit risk declined by 18.2%. The NPL ratio (ratio of non-accrual debt balance or balance of debts in default of 90 days or over, to total credit to the public) is also low, and dropped to 0.47% compared with 0.6% in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group, stated: "In the first quarter of 2023, the First International Bank continued its growth trend, while maintaining its strong levels of financial stability, which is clear through continued growth in the high capital adequacy levels and liquidity ratios of the Bank, among others.

The Bank continued on its improving efficiency trends and the development of digital innovation, with the aim of promoting high-value offerings and services to customers across various areas. These are all efforts, which create increased satisfaction of our customers via all service channels - both human and digital.

The Bank recently won a tender by the Ministry of Defense for the provision of banking services to members of the Defense Forces, and for the continuation of operating banking branches at military bases. Thus, the First International Bank through its brand name Otzar Hachayal, will continue to serve as the home of the defense forces for the next decade, as it has been in the past. This win strengthens the position of the First International Bank Group in the retail sector."

Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices

Principal financial ratios

For the three months

ended March 31,

For the year

ended December 31,



2023

2022

2022











in % Principal execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 23.6 % 13.0 % 16.6 % Return on average assets(1) 1.28 % 0.71 % 0.89 % Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.55 % 10.79 % 10.42 % Leverage ratio 5.15 % 5.26 % 5.19 % Liquidity coverage ratio 131 % 126 % 127 % Net stable funding ratio 133 % 137 % 133 % Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 3.5 % 2.6 % 2.9 % Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 2.6 % 1.6 % 2.0 % Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.8 % Efficiency ratio 42.6 % 58.5 % 50.9 % Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.06 % 1.01 % 1.02 % Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public 1.17 % 1.14 % 1.12 % Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.47 % 0.59 % 0.48 % Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public 232 % 175 % 220 % Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) (0.04 %) (0.02 %) 0.03 % Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) 0.25 % - 0.11 %













Principal data from the statement of income



For the three months

ended March 31,





2023

2022









NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank



631

322 Interest Income, net

1,275 744 Expenses from credit losses

72 - Total non-Interest income

425 426 Of which: Fees

388 384 Total operating and other expenses

724 684 Of which: Salaries and related expenses

449 414 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

6.29 3.21



















Principal data from the balance sheet





31.3.23

31.3.22

31.12.22















NIS million Total assets





204,312

182,013

195,955 of which: Cash and deposits with banks



57,763 53,979 57,130 Securities



19,756 14,850 16,010 Credit to the public, net



118,502 106,254 115,961 Total liabilities



192,923 171,725 184,920 of which: Deposits from the public



173,390 154,038 168,269 Deposits from banks



5,481 6,504 4,821 Bonds and subordinated capital notes



4,770 3,675 4,749 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank



10,888 9,851 10,559



















Additional data





31.3.23

31.3.22

31.12.22 Share price (0.01 NIS)





12,650

13,810

13,900 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)



267 379 942

(1) Annualized. (2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)

















For the three months

ended March 31

For the year

ended December 31



2023

2022

2022

(unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

2,176

871

5,161 Interest Expenses 901 127 1,358 Interest Income, net 1,275 744 3,803 Expenses from credit losses 72 - 123 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 1,203 744 3,680 Non- Interest Income





Non-Interest Financing income 36 34 113 Fees 388 384 1,489 Other income 1 8 9 Total non- Interest income 425 426 1,611 Operating and other expenses





Salaries and related expenses 449 414 1,680 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 84 81 332 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 30 27 113 Other expenses 161 162 630 Total operating and other expenses 724 684 2,755 Profit before taxes 904 486 2,536 Provision for taxes on profit 315 169 884 Profit after taxes 589 317 1,652 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 65 17 74 Net profit:





Before attribution to non–controlling interests 654 334 1,726 Attributed to non–controlling interests (23) (12) (59) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 631 322 1,667



















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders

of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 6.29 3.21 16.62

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NIS million)

















For the three months

ended March 31

For the year Ended

December 31



2023

2022

2022



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

654

334

1,726 Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests (23) (12) (59) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 631 322 1,667 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net (30) (216) (441) Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (3) 131 235 Other comprehensive loss before taxes (33) (85) (206) Related tax effect 11 30 71 Other comprehensive loss before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes (22) (55) (135) Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests 2 (5) (13) Other comprehensive loss attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes (24) (50) (122) Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests 632 279 1,591 Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests (25) (7) (46) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 607 272 1,545 (1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of

amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)

















March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2022

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets











Cash and deposits with banks 57,763 53,979 57,130 Securities 19,756 14,850 16,010 Securities which were borrowed 45 322 12 Credit to the public 119,769 107,342 117,156 Provision for Credit losses (1,267) (1,088) (1,195) Credit to the public, net 118,502 106,254 115,961 Credit to the government 935 843 866 Investment in investee company 730 740 687 Premises and equipment 899 912 902 Intangible assets 307 297 317 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 4,047 2,332 2,825 Other assets(2) 1,328 1,484 1,245 Total assets 204,312 182,013 195,955 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 173,390 154,038 168,269 Deposits from banks 5,481 6,504 4,821 Deposits from the Government 828 476 237 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,770 3,675 4,749 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 3,572 2,360 2,322 Other liabilities(1)(3) 4,882 4,672 4,522 Total liabilities 192,923 171,725 184,920 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 10,888 9,851 10,559 Non-controlling interests 501 437 476 Total equity 11,389 10,288 11,035 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 204,312 182,013 195,955 (1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 129 million

and NIS 134 million and NIS 117 million at 31.3.23, 31.3.22 and 31.12.22, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 15 million and NIS 261 million and NIS 26 million at

31.3.23, 31.3.22 and 31.12.22, respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 21 million and NIS 435 million and NIS 26 million

at 31.3.22, 31.3.21 and 31.12.21, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)





























For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-holders'

equity

Non- controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as of December 31, 2022 (audited) 927 (303) 9,935 10,559 476 11,035 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation in equity-basis investee* - - (10) (10) - (10) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation 927 (303) 9,925 10,549 476 11,025 Net profit for the period - - 631 631 23 654 Dividend - - (268) (268) - (268) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - (24) - (24) 2 (22) Balance as at March 31, 2023 927 (327) 10,288 10,888 501 11,389































For the three months ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-holders'

equity

Non- controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as of December 31, 2021 (audited) 927 (181) 9,257 10,003 434 10,437 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation* - - (44) (44) (4) (48) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation 927 (181) 9,213 9,959 430 10,389 Net profit for the period - - 322 322 12 334 Dividend - - (380) (380) - (380) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (50) - (50) (5) (55) Balance as at March 31, 2022 927 (231) 9,155 9,851 437 10,288































For year ended December 31, 2021 (audited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-holders'

equity

Non- controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as of December 31, 2021 927 (181) 9,257 10,003 434 10,437 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation* - - (44) (44) (4) (48) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation 927 (181) 9,213 9,959 430 10,389 Net profit for the year - - 1,667 1,667 59 1,726 Dividend - - (945) (945) - (945) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (122) - (122) (13) (135) Balance as at December 31, 2022 927 (303) 9,935 10,559 476 11,035

























* Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments – credit losses (ASC-326).

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

