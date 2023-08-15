First international bank of Israel Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2023, ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2023

Net profit of the First International Bank for the second quarter 2023 was NIS 587 million;

Return on equity - 21.3%;

Credit to the public grew by 5.4% year-over-year and by 2.5% in the first half of 2023

Deposits by the public grew by 8.8% year-over-year and by 6.4% in the first half of 2023;

Credit loss expenses increased in the first half of the year to NIS 171 million , as of a result of a NIS 198 million increase in the collective allowance;

Efficiency ratio in the first half of 2023 - 42.6%;

Ratio of Tier 1 equity capital to risk components - 10.64%;

The First International Bank published its financial statements for the second quarter of 2023, reflecting continuing growth in all core operations of the Bank, while continuing to maintain financial stability.

Credit to the public grew by 5.4% year-over-year (in relation that of June 30, 2022) amounting to NIS 120,028 million. In the first half of 2023 (in relation that of June 30, 2022) credit to the public grew by 2.5%. Growth in credit was achieved while maintaining commensurate risk.

Deposits by the public grew by 8.8% year-over-year, to NIS 179,013 million. In the first half of the year deposits by the public grew by 6.4%. The customer assets portfolio grew by 8.8%, to NIS 612 billion.

Net profit in the second quarter of 2023 for the First International Bank Group, was NIS 587 million, as compared to net profit of NIS 342 million in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 71.6%. Return on equity was 21.3%.

In the first half of the year, net profit was NIS 1,218 million, an increase of 83.4% as compared to the corresponding first half of last year. The return on equity for the first half of the year was 22.6%.

Total revenue at the Bank in the first half of the year was NIS 3,435 million, an increase of 44.4% compared with the corresponding period last year. Growth was due to the impact of the appreciation of the shekel and dollar interest rates, by the effect of changes in the consumer price index (CPI) and by growth in the volume of business operations.

Operating and other expenses in the first half of the year were NIS 1,464 million, representing an increase of 8.8%, mostly because of an increase in payroll expenses due to a provision for bonus payments and an increase ongoing payroll. The increase in payroll expenses was due, among others, to the signing of employment agreements for the years 2023-2026.

The Bank's share in earnings of an affiliated company (ICC), net of the taxes, was NIS 84 million for the first half of the year, as compared to NIS 37 million in the corresponding period last year, with the increase mostly due to non-recurring gains in the first quarter off 2023 on the sale of the ICC building.

Equity attributed to the shareholders of the Bank increased to NIS 11,292 million, an increase of 6.9% in relation to that of December 31, 2022.

The Tier 1 equity capital ratio increased to 10.64%, higher by 1.4 percentage points than that of the required regulatory ratio. As of December 31, 2022, the ratio amounted to 10.42%.

The comprehensive capital ratio also increased to 13.92% compared with 13.75% as at December 31, 2022, 1.42 percentage points over the required regulatory ratio.

The liquidity coverage ratio increased to 134% as compared with 127% in 2022.

Taking into consideration that the dividend distribution policy calls for an annual distribution of up to 50% of the annual net profit, and given the background of uncertainty existing in global markets as well as in Israel, the Board of Directors of the Bank resolved to approve a dividend distribution totaling NIS 220 million, similar to that of the first quarter of 2023.

The efficiency ratio in the first half of the year was 42.6%, compared with 56.6% in the corresponding half of last year and 50.9% for 2022. The Bank continues to invest in efficiency measures, which include, among others, increasing efficiency of work procedures, integration of automation into work processes and technological innovations.

Total credit loss expenses in the first half of the year were NIS 171 million, as compared to NIS 31 million in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 450%. This growth was as a result of the group provision for credit losses.

In the first six months of the year, the collective provision increased by NIS 198 million, mainly due to adjustments in the collective provision following envisioned macro-economic concerns in light of the uncertainty relating to economic conditions, due to, among others, the impact of the rise in interest rates, developments in geopolitical conditions in Israel and globally, and the probability of an economic slowdown. The Bank continues to reinforce its cushions due to economic uncertainty. The specific provision for credit losses in the first half of the year was NIS 27 million, as compared to NIS 13 million in the corresponding period last year.

The low non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of the Bank, a ratio indicating the quality of the credit portfolio (the ratio of balance of nonaccrual debts or debts in arrears of 90 days and over, as a portion of total credit to the public), improved and descended to 0.49%, in relation to 0.55% in the corresponding period last year. The ratio of the balance of allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual credit reached 238%

The First International Bank announced a set of measures taken to assist customers in view of the rising interest rate in the economy, publishing a benefit package for private customers, which includes, among others: payment of interest on credit balances on current accounts at a rate of 1.8%-2.2%, reducing the interest charged on overdrafts by 2%, and granting a special interest credit of NIS 1,400 to borrowers of its prime track mortgage loans. The package is valid for a period of one year and applies automatically to customers that meet the criteria set out in the program.

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group, stated: "The First International Bank continues on its growth trend across the banks strategic business areas, including in the fields of fund and investment management, capital markets, business banking and retail banking, while focusing on various target populations.

"The growth is accompanied by continuing our orderly and consistent efficiency measures. All this while maintaining a high level of financial stability, commensurate risk management and building security cushions – both in respect of credit losses and in respect of capital, given the rise in the level of economic uncertainty in Israel and globally."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES

Principal financial ratios

For the six months

ended June 30,

For the year ended

December 31,



2023

2022

2022











in % Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 22.6 13.3 16.6 Return on average assets(1) 1.22 0.73 0.89 Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.64 10.15 10.42 Leverage ratio 5.20 5.02 5.19 Liquidity coverage ratio 134 125 127 Net stable funding ratio 134 134 133 Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 3.4 2.6 2.9 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets(1) 2.6 1.8 2.0 Ratio of fees to average assets(1) 0.8 0.8 0.8 Efficiency ratio 42.6 56.6 50.9 Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.12 0.98 1.02 Ratio of total provision for credit losses(2) to credit to the public 1.23 1.08 1.12 Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.49 0.55 0.48 Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public 237.9 184.7 219.7 Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public(1) - 0.04 0.03 Ratio of expenses for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1) 0.29 0.06 0.11

Principal data from the statement of income

For the six months

ended June 30,



2023

2022







NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

1,218

664 Interest Income, net 2,593 1,603 Expenses from credit losses 171 31 Total non-Interest income 842 775 Of which: Fees 756 755 Total operating and other expenses 1,464 1,346 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 915 815 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 12.14 6.62

Principal data from the balance sheet

30.6.23

30.6.22

31.12.22











NIS million Total assets

208,130

192,026

195,955 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 58,553 56,305 57,130 Securities 22,963 15,349 16,010 Credit to the public, net 118,686 112,811 115,961 Total liabilities 196,313 181,606 184,920 of which: Deposits from the public 179,013 164,539 168,269 Deposits from banks 4,145 5,429 4,821 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,713 4,187 4,749 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 11,292 9,973 10,559

Additional data

30.6.23

30.6.22

31.12.22 Share price (0.01 NIS)

14,420

13,010

13,900 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 486 538 942

(1) Annualized.

(2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)























For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

2,523

1,104

4,699

1,975

5,161 Interest Expenses 1,205 245 2,106 372 1,358 Interest Income, net 1,318 859 2,593 1,603 3,803 Expenses from credit losses 99 31 171 31 123 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 1,219 828 2,422 1,572 3,680 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest Financing income (expenses) 43 (22) 79 12 113 Fees 368 371 756 755 1,489 Other income 6 - 7 8 9 Total non- Interest income 417 349 842 775 1,611 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 466 401 915 815 1,680 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 83 82 167 163 332 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 30 28 60 55 113 Other expenses 161 151 322 313 630 Total operating and other expenses 740 662 1,464 1,346 2,755 Profit before taxes 896 515 1,800 1,001 2,536 Provision for taxes on profit 307 179 622 348 884 Profit after taxes 589 336 1,178 653 1,652 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 19 20 84 37 74 Net profit:









Before attribution to non–controlling interests 608 356 1,262 690 1,726 Attributed to non–controlling interests (21) (14) (44) (26) (59) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 587 342 1,218 664 1,667















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders

of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 5.85 3.41 12.14 6.62 16.62

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)























For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2023

2022

2023

2022

2022



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests

608

356

1,262

690

1,726 Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests (21) (14) (44) (26) (59) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 587 342 1,218 664 1,667 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net 56 (161) 26 (377) (441) Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) 6 65 3 196 235 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 62 (96) 29 (181) (206) Related tax effect (22) 32 (11) 62 71 Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes 40 (64) 18 (119) (135) Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests 3 (4) 5 (9) (13) Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 37 (60) 13 (110) (122) Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests 648 292 1,280 571 1,591 Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests (24) (10) (49) (17) (46) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 624 282 1,231 554 1,545

(1)Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)















June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022

2022

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets











Cash and deposits with banks 58,553 56,305 57,130 Securities 22,963 15,349 16,010 Securities which were borrowed 104 289 12 Credit to the public 120,028 113,932 117,156 Provision for Credit losses (1,342) (1,121) (1,195) Credit to the public, net 118,686 112,811 115,961 Credit to the government 961 939 866 Investment in investee company 751 669 687 Premises and equipment 880 904 902 Intangible assets 309 300 317 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 3,588 2,880 2,825 Other assets(2) 1,335 1,580 1,245 Total assets 208,130 192,026 195,955 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 179,013 164,539 168,269 Deposits from banks 4,145 5,429 4,821 Deposits from the Government 608 570 237 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,713 4,187 4,749 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 3,184 2,412 2,322 Other liabilities(1)(3) 4,650 4,469 4,522 Total liabilities 196,313 181,606 184,920 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 11,292 9,973 10,559 Non-controlling interests 525 447 476 Total equity 11,817 10,420 11,035 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 208,130 192,026 195,955

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 137 million and NIS 109 million and NIS 117 million at 30.6.23, 30.6.22 and 31.12.22, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 12 million and NIS 283 million and NIS 26 million at 30.6.23, 30.6.22 and 31.12.22, respectively.

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 24 million and NIS 337 million and NIS 26 million at 30.6.23, 30.6.22 and 31.12.22, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)



For the three months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium(1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings(2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as of March 31, 2023 927 (327) 10,288 10,888 501 11,389 Net profit for the period - - 587 587 21 608 Dividend - - (220) (220) - (220) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 37 - 37 3 40 Balance as at June 30, 2023 927 (290) 10,655 11,292 525 11,817































For the three months ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium(1)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Retained earnings(2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as of March 31, 2022 927 (231) 9,155 9,851 437 10,288 Net profit for the period - - 342 342 14 356 Dividend - - (160) (160) - (160) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (60) - (60) (4) (64) Balance as at June 30, 2022 927 (291) 9,337 9,973 447 10,420































For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium (1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2022 (audited) 927 (303) 9,935 10,559 476 11,035 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation in investee company* - - (10) (10) - (10) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation 927 (303) 9,925 10,549 476 11,025 Net profit for the period - - 1,218 1,218 44 1,262 Dividend - - (488) (488) - (488) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 13 - 13 5 18 Balance as at June 30, 2023 927 (290) 10,655 11,292 525 11,817





For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited)



Share capital and premium(1)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Retained earnings(2)

Total share-holders' equity

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2021 (audited) 927 (181) 9,257 10,003 434 10,437 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation* - - (44) (44) (4) (48) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation 927 (181) 9,213 9,959 430 10,389 Net profit for the period - - 664 664 26 690 Dividend - - (540) (540) - (540) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (110) - (110) (9) (119) Balance as at June 30, 2022 927 (291) 9,337 9,973 447 10,420

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)

(NIS million)



For the year ended December 31, 2022 (audited)



Share capital and premium(1)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Retained earnings(2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total equity Balance as at December 31, 2021 927 (181) 9,257 10,003 434 10,437 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial implementation* - - (44) (44) (4) (48) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation 927 (181) 9,213 9,959 430 10,389 Net profit for the period - - 1,667 1,667 59 1,726 Dividend - - (945) (945) - (945) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (122) - (122) (13) (135) Balance as at December 31, 2022 927 (303) 9,935 10,559 476 11,035

*Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326).

(1)Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2)Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

