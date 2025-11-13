First Las Vegas Vlasic Classic Adds to Over $140,000 Raised for Justice Reform and Second Chances

News provided by

Vlasic Labs

Nov 13, 2025, 11:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever Las Vegas Vlasic Classic, hosted by Vlasic Labs at the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort in partnership with the Paiute Tribe and its Nuwu Cannabis companies, marked a major milestone as Nevada's first cannabis-compliant golf tournament. The event brought together leading companies and advocates from across the industry to promote community, collaboration, and progress through sport.

The Las Vegas Vlasic Classic follows successful events in Missouri and Michigan, which together have contributed over $140,000 to organizations working to end cannabis incarceration and uplift local communities by reforming outdated policies.

This inaugural Las Vegas tournament raised more than $17,500 for organizations advancing justice reform and second-chance initiatives. Donations included $6,250 to Freedom Grow, $6,250 to the Last Prisoner Project, and $5,000 to Mission Green.

Top sponsors included Cannabis Now, Mama J's, and Matrix, with major contributions from Verano, Curaleaf, STIIIZY, and Good Day Farm. Their collective support underscores the growing unity of the cannabis community around meaningful social impact and responsible industry progress.

The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) was the official trade association sponsor, reflecting a shared mission to advance a safe, responsible cannabis industry.

"Las Vegas represents the next chapter in our mission to blend sport, advocacy, and cannabis culture in a positive way," said Willy Vlasic, CEO of Vlasic. "Partnering with the Paiute Tribe and Nuwu Cannabis to make Nevada's first compliant golf tournament possible shows how collaboration can advance national reform efforts."

The Vlasic Classic series continues to unite industry leaders, advocates, and athletes across the country around a shared goal of justice and responsible growth.

For more information on upcoming events and impact initiatives, visit vlasiclabs.com.

Media Contact:
 [email protected]

SOURCE Vlasic Labs

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Third Annual Missouri Vlasic Classic at Old Kinderhook Contributes $20,000 for Justice Reform and Second Chances

Third Annual Missouri Vlasic Classic at Old Kinderhook Contributes $20,000 for Justice Reform and Second Chances

The Vlasic Classic returned to Old Kinderhook this past weekend for its third annual Missouri charity golf tournament, uniting leaders from across...
Second Annual Michigan Vlasic Classic Charity Golf Tournament Returns This Weekend to Benefit Freedom Grow and Last Prisoner Project

Second Annual Michigan Vlasic Classic Charity Golf Tournament Returns This Weekend to Benefit Freedom Grow and Last Prisoner Project

The Vlasic Classic is back for its second year in Michigan, bringing together cannabis industry leaders, advocates, and community supporters for a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Cannabis

Cannabis

General Sports

General Sports

Sporting Events

Sporting Events

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics