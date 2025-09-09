Third Annual Missouri Vlasic Classic at Old Kinderhook Contributes $20,000 for Justice Reform and Second Chances

CAMDENTON, Mo., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vlasic Classic returned to Old Kinderhook this past weekend for its third annual Missouri charity golf tournament, uniting leaders from across the cannabis industry for a day of competition and community impact. Held on Saturday, Aug. 23 with a mixer the night prior, the event raised $20,000 in total donations, including $13,700 for Freedom Grow, $5,000 for the Last Prisoner Project (LPP), and $1,300 in direct support for Deshaun Durham, who was recently released with the support of Last Prisoner Project and is beginning his undergraduate studies in pre-law. The funds for Durham were generated during a live auction highlighted by a custom painting, with Flora Farms taking the top bid.

The 2025 Missouri Classic drew a broad cross-section of the market, with key Missouri operators alongside industry leaders traveling in from Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, Colorado, and Arizona. Kushy Punch served as Diamond Sponsor, building out a 40' x 20' air-conditioned fan experience on course that featured a golf simulator, a punching machine, and a spontaneous Mario Golf mini-tournament. Missouri stalwarts Vivid and Robust joined the field, and Cannabis Now and Beard Bros Media partnered to help cover the event and amplify its mission.

Top brands and retailers competed for the Classic Crystal Cup, cash prizes, raffle items, and an all-expenses-paid trip to the Underdog Invitational at Kiawah Island. Heisman Trophy winner and 2002 NFL rushing champion Ricky Williams played in the tournament, with his lifestyle brand Highsman sponsoring the day's festivities.

"This tournament has become a place where our industry shows up not just to play golf, but to move the needle for people and causes we care about," said Willy Vlasic, CEO of Vlasic Bioscience. "From Freedom Grow and Last Prisoner Project to direct support for Deshaun as he starts college, every contribution at Old Kinderhook makes a real-world difference."

The event also marked a milestone for the company's footprint in the state. Vlasic Flower recently launched in Missouri, cultivated by Show-Me Organics, deepening the brand's connection to the Midwest region.

Founded by Vlasic Bioscience , the Vlasic Classic is a multi-state series of charity golf events that has raised significant funds for second-chance initiatives, including ongoing support for the Last Prisoner Project and Freedom Grow. With a growing slate of partners and sponsors, the tournament continues to blend friendly competition with purpose-driven impact across every market it touches.

