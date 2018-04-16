First Lawsuit Filed in Chopped Romaine Lettuce E. coli Outbreak

On March 20, 2018 Ms. Fraser consumed a salad containing chopped romaine lettuce at a Panera restaurant in Raritan New Jersey. Her symptoms began three days later. After her diarrhea became bloody she was admitted to the hospital on March 25 where she was diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of acute kidney failure. She received multiple blood transfusions and was finally release on April 5. She is now recovering at home.

As of the April 13, 2018 announcement, thirty-five people had become ill in the outbreak from eleven states, including Connecticut (2), Idaho (8), Illinois (1), Michigan (1), Missouri (1), New Jersey (7), New York (2), Ohio (2), Pennsylvania (9), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). In addition, the state of Montana reports as many as 8 sick and the state of Arizona reports 3.

"E. coli can be a deadly pathogen and can find its way into a food product like romaine lettuce that that is not hygienically manufactured," said Bill Marler, managing partner at Marler Clark.

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation's leading law firm representing victims of E. coli outbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coli and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $650 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our E. coli lawyers have litigated E. coli and HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products. The law firm has brought E. coli lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, and Jimmy John's. We have proudly represented such victims as Brianne Kiner, Stephanie Smith and Linda Rivera.

