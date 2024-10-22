First Look: Star Princess to Feature Expanded Non-Smoking Casino Areas and Enhanced Guest Experiences for 2025 Launch

The Stunning Replica of Sister Ship Sun Princess Offers a Few Surprises of Her Own

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises has unveiled exciting, new features for Star Princess, the second Sphere Class ship set to debut in fall 2025. A stunning replica of the sensational Sun Princess now sailing in the Caribbean from Ft Lauderdale, Star Princess will offer several unique enhancements, including non-smoking casino areas, as well as expanded dining venues, and leisure experiences, making her a standout addition to the fleet.

Star Princess Under Construction at Fincantieri Shipyard

The 4,300-guest, 178,000-ton Star Princess is the second Sphere-Class ship in the Princess fleet and will also be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), reflecting the brand's commitment to sustainability. Echoing the sleek, sophisticated design of Sun Princess, Star Princess will also boast cutting-edge features like The Dome, the first geodesic dome at sea, and The Sphere, a breathtaking glass-enclosed Piazza at the heart of the ship.

"After the overwhelming response to Sun Princess, we are excited to debut her sister ship, Star Princess, with added enhancements to elevate the guest experience," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "From expanded non-smoking casino areas to new spaces for relaxation and recreation, Star Princess will deliver an unforgettable vacation for all when she launches in fall 2025."

New Highlights Aboard Star Princess:

Expanded Non-Smoking Casino Areas: Gaming enthusiasts who prefer a smoke-free environment will enjoy 68 additional slot machines in newly designated non-smoking sections of the casino .

Gaming enthusiasts who prefer a smoke-free environment will enjoy 68 additional slot machines in newly designated non-smoking sections of the . O'Malley's Irish Pub Expansion: With 32 more seats, this popular venue will accommodate more guests looking to enjoy traditional Irish food, live music, and a selection of beers and whiskeys.

With 32 more seats, this popular venue will accommodate more guests looking to enjoy traditional Irish food, live music, and a selection of beers and whiskeys. Expanded Love by Britto: This exclusive, art-inspired dining venue, a collaboration between artist Romero Britto and Chef Rudi Sodamin , will add 20 more seats for guests to savor its unique seven-course fusion menu.

This exclusive, art-inspired dining venue, a collaboration between artist and Chef , will add 20 more seats for guests to savor its unique seven-course fusion menu. New SkyDeck Sports Court & Track: Active guests will enjoy the new sports court for pickleball and basketball, as well as a jogging track, splash pad, and shaded areas for relaxation.

With 2,157 total staterooms, including 80 suites, 123 mini suites, more than 1,000 balcony cabins, and 100 connecting rooms, Star Princess offers diverse accommodations to suit every preference.

The Sanctuary Collection is the ultimate in quiet luxury with exclusive access to the ship's top deck retreat area, along with a host of additional and high-end amenities designed to enhance their voyage. Available to guests in suites, mini suites and 12 deluxe balcony cabins, these indulgences include exclusive private dining and relaxation areas, a luxurious stateroom experience, as well as the Princess Premier bundle to round out the all-inclusive allure of the Sanctuary experience.

Star Princess will sail her inaugural season in the Caribbean before repositioning to Alaska in spring 2026 offering guests the most amazing voyages in the Great Land, with bookings available now. For more information, visit: https://www.princess.com/en-us/ships-and-experience/ships/st-star-princess.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

