First Look: Tony Stewart Racing Drivers Pruett, Hagan Share Sneak Peek of New Dodge Livery

Tony Stewart Racing NHRA drivers Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan share a preview of their 2026 Dodge race car graphics as season-opening NHRA Gatornationals event draws near

Pruett returns to NHRA Mission Drag Racing Series competition in 2026 after a two-year hiatus to welcome her son Dominic with husband and team owner Tony Stewart

Pruett, a 12-time NHRA Top Fuel event winner, just missed winning the 2023 NHRA Top Fuel championship and is primed for a strong return this year

Hagan, who has earned 55 career wins driving a Dodge Funny Car, claimed three victories in 2025 and finished runner-up in the standings

Hagan, the four-time world Funny Car champion, opens his 19th season at the wheel of a nitro-burning Dodge machine, along with Pruett, at the NHRA Gatornationals on March 5-8

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) NHRA Dodge nitro drivers Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan are turning up the heat this off-season, dropping a sneak peek of their new Dodge race car graphics as they chomp at the bit to hit the strip in less than 30 days at the 2026 season-opening NHRA Gatornationals, scheduled for March 5-8 in Gainesville, Florida.

After a two-year hiatus for the birth of her and husband Tony Stewart's son Dominic, Pruett returns to drag-racing competition with a new Dodge livery and an all-new TSR Dodge Top Fuel Dragster after the 12-time NHRA Top Fuel event winner just missed capturing the 2023 NHRA Mission Top Fuel championship.

"I'm very excited to get back in the car for the 2026 season," said California native Pruett. "Last year, I wanted to make sure I still had a passion to race after sitting out two years. After giving birth to Dominic and then being a mom for a year, I really wasn't sure if I had the competitive level or should I sit out another year. So, we had a handful of tests. It was really the first time I was out of a race car since I began Junior Dragsters at age 8. But I'm ready to go."

Stewart, the motorsports legend with series titles in NASCAR, IndyCar and USAC, replaced Pruett in the TSR Dodge dragster in 2024-2025, winning two events and capturing the 2025 Top Fuel regular season points championship. Stewart, the TSR team owner, will also be competing in the Top Fuel class in 2026, driving for Elite Motorsports.

Stewart will also return to the NASCAR stage at Daytona in 2026, teaming up with Ram Truck and Kaulig Racing in Ram's return to NASCAR. Stewart will be the first competitor in Ram's groundbreaking Free Agent program within the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Hagan, winner of 55 NHRA national events in his career (all in Dodge Funny Cars), came close to his fifth NHRA Mission world championship last year by taking his 12,000-horsepower TSR Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car to second in the 2025 points standings. The Virginia driver won Funny Car races last year at Seattle, St. Louis and Las Vegas and prepares to enter his 19th campaign in a Dodge Funny Car.

"I have driven a Dodge Funny Car for my entire NHRA career, and I want to put the Dodge machine in the winner's circle and take another championship for them and all of our TSR sponsors," said Hagan, a four-time NHRA champion. "Without them we couldn't do what we love to do, and that is win races and championships. I know we'll be ready to go right out of the box at Gainesville."

The NHRA Gatornationals are scheduled for March 5-8, with qualifying set for two runs on Friday (March 6) and Saturday (March 7). Final eliminations will take place on Sunday (March 8).

For more information on NHRA, visit NHRA.com.

SOURCE Stellantis