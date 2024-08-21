FIRST LOOK: Windstar's Brand-New Star Seeker Features 112 Spacious Suites, Most with Large Verandas or Infinity Windows

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Small ship cruise line Windstar Cruises is unveiling a first look at its Star Seeker – a 224-guest, brand-new ship that will debut in January of 2026.

Star Seeker will have 112 spacious suites, all but ten featuring a full private veranda or floor-to-ceiling infinity window. The ship also boasts five dining options (all are included in Windstar's cruise fare), a full-service spa with a grand entrance from the deck above, a fitness facility, and a fresh take on the line's iconic Watersports Platform, which turns the ocean into an infinity pool by letting guests access the sea directly from the ship.

"Guests aboard Star Seeker will experience a sense of tranquility in their suites; they are designed to be an oasis for relaxation," says Stijn Creupelandt, vice president of hotel operations at Windstar Cruises. "We used light wood and a soothing color palette of light blues, greens, and natural browns – elements that reflect our Star Class style. Inspired by the sea, sky, and landscapes, these colors and textures create a serene atmosphere perfect for a relaxing getaway. In the ship's public spaces and restaurants, you'll find more vibrant hues inspired by sunrises and sunsets, including warm yellows, golds, and oranges, ensuring a harmonious blend of elegance and comfort throughout the ship."

Star Seeker features two Horizon Owner's Suites, a new suite category for the line, at the aft of the ship on deck 7, which can be combined with adjacent suites for more space and multi-generational families. Each comes with a wrap-around balcony offering spectacular vistas — perfect for evening cocktails or a private dinner. The two suites are Star Seeker's most luxurious and spacious offerings; however, the ship has a full menu of suite offerings with 12 different accommodation types to choose from, many allowing triple occupancy. Star Seeker has 72 suites with large verandas where guests may sit outside and enjoy the view and fresh air. New for Windstar, 30 infinity suites feature a large floor-to-ceiling infinity window that slides down half-way from the top to open the suite to refreshing sea breezes.

As on all Windstar ships, there are no interior cabins. Star Seeker's 10 Oceanview suites have plenty of natural light and a view of the sea, a walk-in mosaic glass shower, and an inviting queen bed which can be converted into two twins if desired. All suites include a fully stocked mini-bar and refrigerator, interactive TV, safe, fresh fruit, and waffle weave robe and slippers. The four highest suite categories – Horizon, Star, Classic, Deluxe – add other amenities such as an Illy espresso machine, Canapes service, and fresh flowers.

Star Seeker is under construction in Portugal. The maiden voyage will be a Transatlantic sailing in early January from Malaga to Miami. After a christening event in Miami where the cruise line is headquartered, Star Seeker will sail its first voyage in the Caribbean and offer more cruises in the Caribbean before heading up the West Coast of the United States to Alaska for a full season of summer cruises. From there, the ship will sail to Japan and bring back the line's popular Japan itineraries before heading to Southeast Asia. Details on Star Seeker's Caribbean, Alaska, and Japan cruises will be announced first to Yacht Club members (loyalty members) and travel advisors - giving them priority access to book. In early September, Star Seeker's itineraries will be announced publicly and available for all to book.

Windstar will debut an additional new sister ship, Star Explorer, in December of 2026.

More at https://www.windstarcruises.com/ .

