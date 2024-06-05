First Manhattan Positions Itself to Transform Client and Advisor Experiences with Unqork's Enterprise App Cloud

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork is proud to announce that First Manhattan , a $31B+ AuM investment advisory firm, is leveraging Unqork's leading Enterprise App Cloud solution to deliver enhanced and secure onboarding and client portal experiences.

In the rapidly evolving wealth management industry, firms face increasing challenges in delivering the digital-first experiences that clients expect. Recognizing this growing demand, First Manhattan partnered with Unqork to develop a client-centric platform with the goal of elevating customer experiences, increasing efficiencies, and offering competitive differentiation.

The new platform integrates a redesigned client portal and an enhanced new account opening process that offers a more seamless and modern experience for clients and advisors. The collaboration between First Manhattan's business, operations, and technology teams with Unqork's pioneering cloud-based application development solution has enabled the rapid development and deployment of the firm's offerings without writing a single line of code. The result is an efficient, scalable, and extensible platform.

"A common pitfall of low-code/no-code is that you eventually hit a dead end and find something you cannot do," says Graham Clifford, CTO of First Manhattan. "With Unqork's flexibility, that never happened to us. Whether through internal innovation or collaboration with the Unqork team, we were able to create and customize things in a highly bespoke and ever-evolving way."

The implementation of Unqork's technology has yielded significant results for First Manhattan, including:

Faster Client Onboarding : Onboarding and account opening have been streamlined, reducing typical onboarding timelines to just a few days.

: Onboarding and account opening have been streamlined, reducing typical onboarding timelines to just a few days. Enhanced Client Interaction : The new client portal offers on-demand access to critical information, secure communications, and personalized insights.

: The new client portal offers on-demand access to critical information, secure communications, and personalized insights. Operational Efficiency: Digitalization and automation of manual processes have enabled advisors to focus even more of their time on high-value tasks.

"The ability to deliver exceptional and secure services is critical to retaining and growing relationships with existing clients, while also attracting new clients and advisors to our firm," said Zachary Wydra, CEO of First Manhattan. "By leveraging Unqork's Enterprise App Cloud, we were able to bring together an in-house platform that empowers our advisors to easily create great experiences with clients, while also providing them with access to data and insights in highly customized ways."

"We are thrilled to have partnered with First Manhattan to help them achieve their digital transformation goals and successfully onboard over 2,500 clients in the first two months," said Gary Hoberman, CEO and Founder of Unqork. "The success of First Manhattan's client portal and onboarding solutions showcase the power of our platform to drive innovation and deliver exceptional digital experiences."

About First Manhattan

First Manhattan is a $31B+ AuM (as of March 2024) investment advisory firm that seeks to deliver strong financial returns, customized wealth planning advice, and personalized client service. For six decades, the firm has been a trusted partner to individuals, families, and fiduciaries, as well as partnerships and charitable trusts and foundations. First Manhattan is independently owned and operated, with operating subsidiaries that include an SEC-registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer registered with FINRA. To learn more about First Manhattan, please visit: https://www.firstmanhattan.com .

About Unqork

Unqork is the first Enterprise App Cloud solution, reshaping how organizations create, secure, and manage the entire lifecycle of their applications in the cloud—all with zero code. Unqork's Enterprise App Cloud represents the next evolution of the application cloud layer, empowering enterprises to unleash business agility while removing the burden of technical debt. Unqork serves enterprises of all sizes, providing industry-tailored solutions for customers in financial services, insurance, government, and healthcare. Its customers include Goldman Sachs, Marsh, BlackRock, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more about Unqork, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

