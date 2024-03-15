FIRST MEDIA'S SO YUMMY LAUNCHES QUARTERLY PRINT MAGAZINE DELIVERING THEIR BELOVED SOCIAL CONTENT INTO EVEN MORE KITCHENS NATIONWIDE

Published by a360media and on newsstands nationwide starting March 15th

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazing digital food content publisher and social media powerhouse So Yummy is continuing their march into the real world with the release of a quarterly print magazine, in partnership with a360media . Full of recipe hacks, cooking tips and colorful content designed to help their audience conquer their busy lifestyles, the magazine will launch with national distribution in over 50,000 newsstand locations.

In an increasingly digital world, So Yummy – a First Media brand – is turning the tables by delivering their beloved social content in a more traditional layout.

The So Yummy community is demanding the same quick and engaging food hacks So Yummy is famous for on social media and with the traditional format of a print magazine that can be saved and used again and again. And the So Yummy! Magazine delivers all that and more, with fun, step-by-step recipes, easy tips and tricks to be smarter in the kitchen while offering inspiration and excitement. It's sturdy enough to survive kitchen chaos, and although priced affordably like a magazine, it boasts the quality and depth of a cookbook.

So Yummy magazine caters to home cooks who enjoy sharing, commenting, and watching their recipes online. With a strong emphasis on user interaction and feedback, the magazine's content is finely tuned to meet audience desires, who are eager to delve deeper into their culinary experiences— and the So Yummy magazine will further capture their focus and attention.

"The launch of our new magazine is a celebration of creativity, inspiration, and the power of bringing our viral social content to print," says Sharon Rechter, Co-Founder and President of First Media. "We invite readers to join us in a familiar realm where easy to follow, colorful recipes and fun ideas know no bounds. This magazine is more than pages – it's a vibrant symphony of ideas, a canvas for diverse voices, and a tool that will be helpful for all busy home cooks."

The March 15, 2024 Issue will feature plate decorating tips, picture perfect dishes for social media, showcasing So Yummy influencers, and So Yummy's favorite kitchen products. Themes for the following editorial calendar for 2024 include the June 2024 Issue: So Yummy Color! Mouthwatering Recipes and Decorating Hacks; August 2024 Issue: So Yummy Cooking for the Family; and November 2024: So Yummy Holiday.

So Yummy is beloved for their colorful recipe content that shows people how to cut corners and impress. With over 63M+ followers across all social platforms and 170M+ monthly video views, So Yummy is the go-to resource where people seek ideas, tips, tricks, and inspiration to make cooking more fun while saving time in an increasingly demanding world.

So Yummy! Magazine is now available anywhere magazines are sold across the U.S. and Canada as well as online at Magazine Shop for $13.99. Retailers include Walmart, Target, Michael's, grocery stores, Barnes & Noble, and other newsstand locations.

"We're pleased to partner with First Media to help bring to life So Yummy's first printed content," said Eric Szegda, a360media's EVP Consumer Revenue and Special Interest Publications. "Special interest publications continue to shift the landscape of the magazine industry because of their expert content and appealing price point and So Yummy's channel expansion into this space marks an important step in the evolution of printed food content in today's social media world."

About So Yummy

So Yummy is a culinary trailblazer, dedicated to redefining how young adults experience food. Our mission is to inspire and delight through innovative ideas, smart tips, and gorgeous culinary creations, encouraging everyone to savor every kitchen moment. With a staggering reach of over 61 million followers and 234 million monthly views, So Yummy stands as a dominant force in the food and lifestyle realm. Our multi-platform presence spans social media, out-of-home, retail, and TV, offering brands diverse opportunities for branded content, performance marketing, custom TV programming & ad sales, out-of-home distribution, and social commerce. Dig into the joy of food with So Yummy, where creativity meets flavor. For more information visit www.soyummy.com and follow along on Facebook , Instagram, Youtube, Pinterest .

About a360media

accelerate360's media group, a360media , includes well-known Celebrity & Entertainment and Women's Lifestyle brands, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels. The publisher's flagship Women's Group brands, First for Women and Woman's World, are the top two best-selling titles at retail, offering a time-tested lifestyle editorial formula that forges deep connections and trust. Today, one third of all magazines sold at retail in the United States are a360media titles, making the company the largest publisher in the U.S. (both in retail sales and units sold).

