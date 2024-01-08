SO YUMMY BY BELLA LAUNCHES KITCHEN LINE AT TARGET

The Digital-First Kitchen Collection Fueled By Food Hacks Is Sold Nationwide Exclusively at Target

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazing digital food content publisher So Yummy and consumer kitchenware brand bella® have joined forces to launch a first-of-its kind national collection of kitchen products for food hack enthusiasts looking for delicious ways to conquer their busy schedules through a treasure trove of digital tips and tricks.

So Yummy by bella doubles down on So Yummy's mission to inspire people to thrive in the kitchen without devouring all of their time, energy, and money through simplified products and content that can help them do just that – at an accessible price point! Each item in the line is priced at $24.99 and available exclusively at Target, both online at Target.com and on-shelves in 1,500+ Target stores.

So Yummy is beloved for their kitchen and food hacks. With over 63M+ followers across all social platforms and 170M+ monthly video views, So Yummy is the place where people seek ideas, tips, tricks, and inspiration to make cooking more fun while saving time in an increasingly demanding world. Built in partnership with the kitchen electric experts at bella®, So Yummy by bella gives everyone access to the most simplified kitchen appliances – exactly what you need to get your hack on.

"The So Yummy team are kitchen hack masters who have inspired millions to be more creative in the kitchen," said Shae Hong, Founder & CEO at bella's parent company, Made By Gather, "and they know first-hand what kitchen appliances families want to bring their creations to life."

"At So Yummy, we've played with every air fryer on the market and what you find is every size and variation imaginable – with more buttons and knobs than I can count," said Sharon Rechter, Co-Founder & President at So Yummy. "We wanted to simplify it for you. One size and one button, but endless possibilities."

These new products come with access to over 100 surprising recipes, like using our mini juicer to make Creamy Pink Limeade or our rice cooker to whip up carrot cake oatmeal. So Yummy by bella unlocks a massive potential for Target to connect the in-store and digital experiences through products unlike ever before. Imagine seeing an incredible viral video featuring air fryer cheesecake on Facebook – you're then able to purchase that exact air fryer and can even get direct access to the recipe while quickly adding all the necessary ingredients to your cart. Violá! Easy as air fryer cheesecake.

These first-to-launch products come in fresh and fun colors and a clean, compact design to keep your countertop beautiful – for kitchens of all sizes! – including:

2QT Air Fryer – The perfect kitchen companion for everyday meals and snacks with its powerful yet compact design. Available in red, navy, and lavender.

16 Cup Rice Cooker – Cook and steam simultaneously, easily creating one-pot meals in no time. Available in lavender.

Portable To-Go Blender – The ultimate blend-and-go solution that's cordless and featherlight, making it perfect for any busy lifestyle! Includes a USB port for on-the-go charging. Available in fun strawberry and kaleidoscopic spring patterns, and lavender (online only).

Mini Juicer – Transforms fresh fruit and veggies into delicious, homemade juices and sauces in a jiffy! Available in red.

Twin Pack 2QT Slow Cooker – Perfect kitchen companions for small, on-the-go meals or for serving dips and sauces at any gathering! Or keep one and give one! Available in red and navy with matching strawberry or kaleidoscopic patterns.

Click here to learn more and shop the exclusive collection and visit So Yummy for more information.

About So Yummy

So Yummy is a culinary trailblazer, dedicated to redefining how young adults experience food. Our mission is to inspire and delight through innovative ideas, smart tips, and gorgeous culinary creations, encouraging everyone to savor every kitchen moment. With a staggering reach of over 61 million followers and 234 million monthly views, So Yummy stands as a dominant force in the food and lifestyle realm. Our multi-platform presence spans social media, out-of-home, retail, and TV, offering brands diverse opportunities for branded content, performance marketing, custom TV programming & ad sales, out-of-home distribution, and social commerce. Dig into the joy of food with So Yummy, where creativity meets flavor. For more information visit www.soyummy.com and follow along on Facebook , Instagram, Youtube, Pinterest .

About bella®

Launched in 2003, bella® is a leading line of design-driven, purpose-built specialty kitchenware at accessible price points. Developed by Made by Gather®, the brand behind America's fastest growing consumer kitchenware brands, bella® brings an innovative and thoughtful approach to utilitarian products designed for today's busy Millennial parent. The Made by Gather family of brands also includes Beautiful by Drew® and CRUX®. For more on bella®, visit www.bellahousewares.com . For more on Made by Gather please visit www.madebygather.com .

