First Member Driven Direct-to-Consumer Advertising Co-Op for Cannabis Announces 'TLC with Your THC' Fall Educational Advertising Campaign

05 Dec, 2023

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we head into the holiday season, Chicago-based Acannability™ is launching its latest campaign, TLC with Your THC. The first of its kind standards-based cooperative for the cannabis and hemp industry aims to ensure safety is a top priority for those celebrating the season with cannabis and CBD.

TLC with Your THC highlights a basic understanding of cannabis products addressing many questions consumers have for both their own use as well as when considering cannabis presented at holiday gatherings or as a gift.  Message headlines of the campaign include: 

  • CBD is non-intoxicating
  • Benefits of Micro Dosing Cannabis
  • Beware of Black-market Fentanyl – Look for the Acannability™ Seal
  • A Guide to Gifting Cannabis Responsibly
  • Traveling with Cannabis
  • Cannabis -- The Unexpected Joy the Holiday Season

Acannability™ is led by proven executives, informed by hands-on industry leaders, and guided by a team of renowned scientific and business advisors.  "The catalyst for creation of Acannability™ as the first-ever cannabis advertising cooperative was a gathering of cannabis license holders and hemp innovators" explains Acannability Co-founder James Malackowski.  "We built Acannability at the urging of the entire supply chain, from field to retail."

Scientific Advisor Joseph Friedman, RPh, MBA adds that "Acannability™ has already established itself as a go-to, accurate source of information and best practices. We are educating consumers, medical professionals, and their patients on the uses of cannabis.  We will soon announce a new scientific classification system of plant molecules that will provide a common language for consumers, health care providers, and the retailers, further supporting the Acannability™ seal on the products of our members."

Acannability™ members pledge to follow a code of ethics including product safety standards meeting or exceeding all national/state safety standards. The cooperative works to establish a trusted, standardized, labeling of ingredients/instructions and or provide online information about dosage, administration, and consumption. 

Acannability™ is for producers, growers, retailers, ancillary businesses, advocacy and patient support groups and trade associations. The co-op provides an inclusive environment for businesses and advocates for the health and wellness of consumers. Current members include AMPM Hemp, Ocean Tomo, Amundsen Davis, Ardmore Roderick, Cannabis Law, CLOUT, Bigfoot Digital Marketing, Symphony Consulting, G Ventures, Evoke, Crystal Dyer, Gemini Builds It, Lisa Evia, and Mary Stuart Lawrence.

