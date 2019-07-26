First Mexican Basil Cyclospora Lawsuit Filed by National Food Safety Law Firm of Ron Simon & Associates as FDA Identifies 132 Victims in Mexican Basil Cyclospora Outbreak

The FDA has identified Mexican basil produced by Siga Logistics de RL de CV as the source of at least 132 illnesses in an 11-state cyclospora outbreak. The affected states include Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Cyclospora is a parasite which when consumed causes extreme gastrointestinal illness.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of James Walker, who consumed food containing contaminated basil at Cooper's Hawk Restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida on June 15th while celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife and family. He was violently ill for over a month before he finally received medical treatment to combat the cyclospora parasite.

Ron Simon & Associates Prosecuting Cyclospora Outbreaks

Food safety attorney Ron Simon has been a national leader in food safety litigation, including in several recent national cyclospora outbreaks.

Among these are the 2018 Del Monte Cyclospora Outbreak that sickened over 250 people and forced Del Monte to recall vegetable trays served in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Mr. Simon is also actively representing more than 100 victims in the 2018 McDonald's Cyclospora Outbreak that forced McDonald's to voluntarily recall contaminated salads sold at more than 3000 locations.

Mexican Basil Cyclospora Claim Center Established

Mr. Simon, who represents dozens of the cyclospora outbreak victims, issued the following statement this morning: "Working with health officials and a team of investigators, we will find out how the Mexican basil became contaminated, why this contamination was not found before it was served to our clients, and how to prevent this from ever happening again. We will also make sure that each of our clients are fully compensated for their medical bills, lost wages, and the suffering they have endured."

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Mexican Basil Cyclospora Claim Center to assist victims in this outbreak and the recent Del Monte or McDonald's Cyclospora outbreaks. The Cyclospora Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or online at https://ronsimonassociates.com/ or https://www.basilcyclosporalawyer.com/.

About Ron Simon & Associates

Over the last 20 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his firm have collected over $700,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

More information about cyclospora is available at https://ronsimonassociates.com/foodpoisoning/cyclospora-cdc-lawyer/.

Contact:

Ron Simon

713-819-8116

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates

Related Links

https://ronsimonassociates.com

