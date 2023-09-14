First MillerKnoll Showroom Debuts in Dallas, Texas

Customers are invited to experience the best of the MillerKnoll collective in one dynamic space

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN), a global leader in design, is opening the doors to its first showroom incorporating both the Herman Miller and Knoll brands, among others. The MillerKnoll showroom, located in Dallas, Texas, is the company's first space to organically combine those brands together in one dynamic space.

"When we brought together Herman Miller and Knoll, our brand expertise, product portfolio, and design capabilities grew substantially. With our new home in Dallas, we can help our clients envision, plan, and build inspiring spaces," said Andi Owen, CEO of MillerKnoll. "Now, clients can experience the best of our collective in one spectacular setting, unlocking a world of design possibilities."

The nearly 14,000 square-foot space, which was previously home to the Herman Miller and Maharam showrooms, was redesigned to feature dedicated suites for the Herman Miller and Knoll brands alongside a MillerKnoll environment with brand expressions from DatesWeiser, FilzFelt, Geiger, HAY, Muuto, and NaughtOne. The space will also feature products from Knoll Textiles, Edelman, Maharam, and Spinneybeck.

"Our clients are accustomed to the high-quality, forward-thinking design environments for which our brands are known. Our new expression in Dallas elevates this experience, creating bespoke spaces designed to solve for a vast set of design needs," said John Michael, President of Americas Contract for MillerKnoll. "It has been especially rewarding to welcome our talented MillerKnoll sales professionals and dealer teams. Bringing the MillerKnoll collective to life in this new space inspires further creativity and innovation, and we're delighted to welcome the Dallas community to their newest design oasis."

Located at 2811 McKinney Avenue, the MillerKnoll showroom will be open for scheduled customer tours beginning Monday, September 18. Contract clients and prospective buyers can contact their MillerKnoll sales representative to arrange a tour.

About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. The MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, Knoll Textiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable, and beautiful future for all.

MillerKnoll Dallas Showroom Photos

SOURCE MillerKnoll

