MillerKnoll Recognized as one of the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026

ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN), a global design company, announced today that it has been named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ 2026 list, a ranking of the world's leading brands. This achievement highlights MillerKnoll's dedication to driving the future of design through innovation and strong corporate values.

Companies are evaluated by executives, directors, and analysts in their respective industries based on nine criteria including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, people management, and their ability to attract talent.

"It is an honor to be on Fortune's Most Admired Companies list," said Andi Owen, President and CEO of MillerKnoll. "Around the globe, our brands are united by the belief that design is a catalyst for change. This recognition reflects our commitment to creating a better future for our people, communities, and the planet we share."

Formed in 2021 through the merger of brands Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll builds on more than a century of design excellence. Guided by a legacy of innovation across its collective of brands, MillerKnoll has distinguished itself as a modern design leader. In recent years, MillerKnoll unveiled new dynamic flagships in London, New York, and Chicago, along with a 12,000-square-foot Archives facility that showcases over a million objects. Together, these openings demonstrate the unified strength of the MillerKnoll brands and their commitment to innovating through bold collaboration and sustainable, transformative design.

This honor marks MillerKnoll's first appearance on the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list and follows a series of recent recognitions, including Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies, and Great Place to Work ® certification.

Building on the momentum of this achievement, MillerKnoll continues into its next phase of growth. In 2026, MillerKnoll will be focused on expanding its retail footprint, accelerating innovation, and advancing design's role in creating a more sustainable and inspiring future.

View the full Most Admired List on Fortune's website.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a global collective of design brands built on the foundation of two icons of modernism: Herman Miller and Knoll. The portfolio also includes furniture and accessories for commercial and residential spaces from Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR (Design Within Reach), Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck | FilzFelt. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—MillerKnoll generates insights, pioneers innovations, and champions ideas to better align spaces with how people live, work, and gather. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated net sales of $3.7 billion. For more information, visit millerknoll.com.

SOURCE MillerKnoll