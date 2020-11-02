First Mining Announces New Board Director and Appointment of Vice President, Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Leanne Hall to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

"We are delighted to have someone with Leanne's professional and board experience join First Mining as an independent director," stated Keith Neumeyer, chair of the Board. "Leanne's experience as CEO of Creative Fire and her previous role as National Leader of the Deloitte Indigenous practice, brings us significant experience in business leadership and the ability to build our relationships with stakeholders, Indigenous communities and government."

First Mining is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Huang as Vice President, Corporate Development. Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining, stated, "We are excited to welcome Richard to the First Mining team. Richard brings over 10 years of experience in corporate finance, M&A and capital markets, which will help us with our continued focus on unlocking value from our non-core assets while continuing to execute our growth strategy."

Board Addition – Leanne Hall

Prior to joining Des Nedhe in 2019 and accepting the role of Chief Executive Officer of Creative Fire, Leanne was the National Leader of the Deloitte Indigenous practice, serving over 275 Indigenous communities across Canada. Her experience in business leadership and her ability to build relationships between corporate partners and Indigenous businesses were integral to growth for Deloitte and its clients. Leanne has served as a director for the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and is a member of the Board of Governors for Wilfrid Laurier University and is a WXN Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada Award Winner.

Corporate Development Addition – Richard Huang

Richard Huang has over 10 years of corporate finance, M&A and capital markets experience in the mining and resource sector, and has extensive experience providing strategic advice to large, mid and small cap mining clients on executing M&A and capital raising transactions. His previous experience includes mining sector coverage in the investment banking group at National Bank and equity capital markets group at Scotiabank. He has also held additional roles with other boutique Canadian and US based investment banks. Richard holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Distinction) from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. A Pre-Feasibility Study is underway, with completion targeted in early 2021, and permitting is on-going with submission of the Environmental Impact Statement targeted for 2021. The Company also holds a large equity position in Treasury Metals Inc. who are advancing the Goliath-Goldlund gold projects towards construction. First Mining's portfolio of gold projects in eastern Canada also includes the Pickle Crow (being advanced in partnership with Auteco Minerals Ltd.), Cameron, Hope Brook, Duparquet, Duquesne, and Pitt gold projects.

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

ON BEHALF OF FIRST MINING GOLD CORP.

Daniel W. Wilton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

