ZHONGSHAN, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the ever-evolving technological landscape, where AI is taking centre stage in the manufacturing sector, First Mold has aligned itself with this technology. In March 2026, First Mold recruited two dedicated AI Managers to enhance the efficiency of organizational operations. The company looks forward to these specialists optimizing tool paths for rapid prototyping solutions, reducing downtime through predictive maintenance, and improving mould design accuracy.

Corporate Announcement / Strategic Initiative

The majority of companies, including First Mold, have previously been hesitant to fully implement artificial intelligence (AI). First Mold decided to make a deliberate move towards adopting AI as a supplementary tool to accelerate its operational capacity. It has embedded this technology in its leadership structure. The company has, over the past few years, been seeking channels to implement AI-driven solutions. The company expects the AI managers to foster trust in AI systems within the organization. This will help employees in the company determine the authenticity of information sourced from AI websites, the ethics and efficiency of AI-controlled machinery, and the safety of the work environment. Second, the managers are expected to ensure that First Mold remains at the topmost level in terms of legal compliance. "Our global clients trust us with their highly sensitive, proprietary designs," said James Li, the General Manager. "By strategically managing our AI integrations, our AI Managers reinforce our commitment to absolute Intellectual Property (IP) protection and ensure strict adherence to international data security standards in manufacturing." said James Li, the General Manager. Effectively, the company finds a bridge in the managers who help the company integrate technological advancements and regulatory compliance. The company requires these experts to translate complex AI concepts to the team, enabling them to develop actionable business strategies. TThis will help First Mold adapt to the evolving requirements, especially in the plastic injection molding sector, where managing dynamic plastic injection molding price fluctuations is critical. First Mold hired the first two AI Managers as a strategic investment. While the company has several data scientists and engineers, it looks forward to adding more leaders who will strengthen the technical integration with business implications. These abilities can be well achieved by AI managers because of their broader technological capabilities. The managers are further expected to raise First Mold's competitive scale by helping it make data-driven decisions faster than before. This step will make the company maintain its position in the rapidly advancing technological market. For instance, the ever-evolving field of CNC engineering is systematically advancing through automation, which is better realized through the adoption of AI technology. Thus, First Mold had no option but to invest heavily in this AI segment to make it market sustainable.

Digital Transformation & Innovation

The digital era has shifted drastically as of 2026, with technologies like cloud 3.0 reshaping the manufacturing sectors like medical device molding. First Mold has experienced a transformation of these technologies and appreciated the role of AI in automation. "As of 2026, we have seen how automation has advanced from isolated scripts to involve AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The existing autonomous agents and robotics can reason out, plan systems, and eliminate reliance on manual interventions which are prone to errors", said Bowen Huang, Production Manager at First Mold. First Mold has shifted its focus from generative AI to autonomous AI. Bowen further noted that, "We have currently aligned our systems to include autonomous AI agents that can handle complex tasks within our supply chain systems. These AI agents are well organized by a set of AI managers that we have employed from March this year".

Operational Efficiency & Workflow Optimization

While agreeing on the additional overhead costs resulting from hiring the two AI Managers, the general managers elaborated that the decision would improve operational efficiency and enhance workflow optimization. "We are looking towards strengthening our systems further to include AI-driven workflows. These systems will support our staff to handle repetitive data tasks," said James Li, General Manager of First Mold. With the help of AI managers, the team at First Mold is already sourcing the information faster from the different companies' apps. Effectively, the HR department has sped up information processing. For instance, in the previous hiring process, the team reported that, through their collaboration with AI managers, they could analyze thousands of resumes, leading to the hiring of the right employees. On the other hand, the sales manager appreciated the move to hire AI managers, noting that it will help the company shift effectively with customer inquiries, instantly addressing common questions like how much does cnc machining cost for complex geometries. This seamless scalability is a result of the real-time data normalization.

Departmental Implementation

The Implementation of the AI model at First Mold has been phased to allow the team to fully familiarize themselves. In the first phase, the target has been divided into sections with repetitive workflows and data-heavy processes. These areas are particularly the marketing and human resources departments. AI agents have been rolled out in the Marketing Department, automating time-consuming, routine activities. These agents assist staff in this department in compiling monthly reports, managing external communications, and organizing subscriber data. Effectively, AI managers have coordinated the effectiveness of these agents, reducing manual workloads. "We use AI to pull data automatically and streamline our daily work processes. This lets our sales and technical teams sort through tricky RFQs and share accurate production feedback a whole lot faster. As a result, customers around the world get reliable engineering help and can start their projects quickly with no hold-ups." The AI manager supports the human resources department in streamlining talent sourcing and management functions.

Another department that has benefited from the AI managers is the production department, right away from the design office. The specialists support the department in improving the accuracy of mould design. With the help of AI managers, the designers have automated design for manufacturability (DFM) checks by instantly running them on CAD files. Second, the team can easily conduct material and simulation analysis. Machine learning algorithms assist our engineers in conducting advanced mold flow analysis, accurately predicting how polymer materials behave during the injection molding process to preemptively eliminate risks of shrinkage or warping.

About First Mold

Founded back in 2011, First Mold has grown into a seasoned specialist producing affordable injection molded components. Beyond this core molding work, the company also offers bespoke mold development alongside custom prototype, or hand model, fabrication. To better serve international demand, it runs IATF 16949-certified production sites in China and Mexico. Its main product range covers interior functional pieces, outer structural parts as well as electrical protection modules, and in turn, it provides manufacturing support for Tier-2 suppliers all over the globe.

Business Contact:

Name: Young Lee

Position: Sales Manager

Website: https://firstmold.com/

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 13925326660

SOURCE First Mold