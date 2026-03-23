First Mold Releases Technical White Paper Revealing That the Majority of Injection Molding Defects Originate in the Design Phase

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Common Injection Molding Design Mistakes and Optimization Guide" was not just breaking news within the First Mold, but a major announcement. The company officially announced this publication as a technical white paper showing a milestone in its self-reflection. The publication reveals some of the challenges the company faces and the consequences of assuming them. The publication indicates that most defects in injection molding do not come from the production line but originate in the product's initial design stages. This means that even before tooling begins, there is already an error that will be transferred to the resulting product.

First Mold has resolved to address the root causes of errors and production challenges, including tooling revisions and project delays. By embracing this approach, the company has positioned itself on the manufacturing supply scale and committed itself to a long-term technical partnership. The goal is to empower the customers with the necessary engineering problem-solving knowledge.

The e-version of this white paper is available at: https://firstmold.com/ebooks/

Addressing a Costly Industry Disconnect

The current manufacturing environment is very competitive, ranging from startups launching new products in months to already established brands stabilizing development cycles to remain competitive. In all cases, the relationship between product design and production execution has become a trade secret for injection molding companies.

The conceptual stage of product development takes place in the design room and involves an interplay between product designers and software engineers. While the designers figure out the functionality and visual appeal of the product, CAD engineers use software to apply complex geometries, surface structures, and other assemblies that need to be integrated into the product. While the digital model of the products may appear perfect with zero errors, the resultant prototype may sometimes fail to capture the perfection of the model, especially in a repeatable injection molding process. The manufacturing environment is likely to change, including temperatures, and the working environment may be characterized by dust, and the materials' cooling rates may change due to factors such as uneven flow channels. Consequently, designers and CAD engineers are likely to assume an ideal situation in the design room, which varies from the real-world environmental setup.

While designing products in the design room, designers must collaborate with manufacturers to determine available materials in stores, the temperature, pressure, and humidity ranges in manufacturing rooms, and labor availability. On the other hand, manufacturers need to determine and operate with knowledge of the available mold types, the projected shrinkage behavior as predicted by CAD software, the machine capabilities, and the cooling rates. Assuming these manufacturing constraints create room for conflicts, errors, and costly production, characterized by a series of corrections.

After a series of research, First Mold identified that the real cost of late-stage design corrections is significant and drains the company of resources. These corrections arose from;

Multiple prototype iterations resulted from design flaws, such as inadequate drafting and uneven wall thickness. These iterations are time-consuming, increasing labor costs.

Expensive mold modification, including welding and steel cuttings. These small changes led to high mold costs.

Production delays are addressed by correcting issues arising after tooling.

Increased injection molding costs due to poor design optimization.

These issues have been persistent at First Mold. According to organizational research, one reason for the persistence is that designers and manufacturers operate differently, in separate production rooms or regions. For instance, a designer may be hired from Mexico to provide services in China. That's a different working environment, which leads to poor coordination. Second, designers lacked direct exposure to tooling limitations. Lastly, under pressure, the CAD team transferred the quotation with structural analysis, thereby shifting the risks to the production line.

Consequently, First Mold developed on its white paper as a prevention approach. The paper guides offer the engineer an alternative to correcting issues at the initial design stage, rather than waiting until they occur. The paper proposes collaboration between designers and manufacturers to integrate simulation strategies, such as mold flow analysis, before actual production begins.

Inside the White Paper: Five Critical Design Mistakes

The white paper outlines five critical design mistakes experienced by injection mold-making companies, including First Mold. These mistakes include non-uniform wall thickness, insufficient draft angle, stress concentration, improper rib design, and faulty boss design.

While designing the molds, the wall thickness must be uniform. Uneven wall thickness leads to molding defects. The designers offer abrupt transitions in the design. However, on the production floor, the molten thermoplastics behave differently from the proposed design. Inconsistent thickness affects the cooling of materials. Thick areas typically cool more slowly than thin ones, leading to uneven shrinkage. The uneven shrinkage further causes internal stress, leading to warpage and internal voids. Different materials have different recommended wall thicknesses. For example, the wall thickness for ABS is 1.5mm-3.5mm, polycarbonate (PC) is 1.0-3.0mm, while that for silicone is 0.5-4.0 mm. The guide proposes that the manufacturers at First Mold maintain uniform wall thickness, use gradual transitions, avoid leaving solid masses, and avoid increasing wall bulk but design ribs.

A poor draft is unwanted in the mold-making process. Technically, the paper shows that a poor draft results in higher ejection force, leading to ejector wear, surface scratches, deformation of thin features, and part sticking. The white paper provides recommendations for draft angles of different surfaces. For example, the paper proposes 1° per side minimum for a smooth surface and 2°–3° per side for a textured surface.

For stress concentrations, the paper notes that sharp corners must always be avoided in the mold design because they act as stress multipliers. The paper proposes that the internal radius should be at least half the wall thickness. Designers and manufacturers should avoid sharp transitions between ribs and walls.

A Systematic Optimization Framework

The paper presents a structured optimization framework that guides manufacturers in materials selection, simulation and validation tools, cost optimization strategies, and a comprehensive design review checklist.

The paper argues that materials selection is dynamic, involving numerous factors beyond strength and appearance. When choosing materials, designers, engineers, and the manufacturing team should consider factors such as mechanical strength, heat deflection temperature (HDT), melt flow index (MFI), chemical resistance, and cost per kilogram.

Once a design is made, the paper states that engineers must use simulation tools, such as mold flow analysis, to validate the assumptions made by designers. Through mold flow analysis, engineers can evaluate air-trap locations, weld-line formation, shear-stress levels, and predict warpage. The outcome can guide engineers in optimizing runner balance, wall thickness, and cooling channels.

The paper shows that cost control results from early design decisions. It identifies some of the cost drivers as mold cost drivers and production cost drivers. The mold costs include the number of cavities, complex lifters, tolerances, and the cooling channel complex. Production cost drivers are cycle time, scrap rate, energy consumption, and post-processing operations.

Authoritative Insight

The technical director at First Mold, Michael Wang, noted that, "We created this guide after witnessing too many avoidable project setbacks. For instance, a seemingly minor oversight in draft angle can lead to a precision mold sticking, delaying an entire rapid tooling project schedule. This white paper condenses the hands-on experience our team has accumulated while serving clients in aerospace components and consumer electronics manufacturing. It aims to help our industry peers front-load 'manufacturability' into the initial design stages." The director clarified that the paper was designed for product designers, production engineers, procurement teams, startup founders, and anyone in the custom plastic injection molding sector.

It is expected that readers will gain tangible business value from the paper. The first reader will understand how to reduce risks before engaging in prototype development. Second, they will get true insights into cost control through proper mold designs. Readers will also accelerate the introduction of products to market, reducing iteration cycles. Lastly, readers will learn to enhance quality by working within the required manufacturing standards as guided by the design team.

Free Download & Next Steps

To access the white paper, individuals can download it for free from the Resource Center on First Mold's official website. First Mold welcomes positive interaction with the white paper and has opened a room for individuals to send in their feedback and learn from others' feedback.

Website: https://firstmold.com/

SOURCE First Mold