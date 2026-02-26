First Mold Achieves Breakthrough Growth Through Amoeba Management, Driving Precision Manufacturing and Rapid Delivery Excellence

ZHONGSHAN, China, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Mold held its annual general meeting on February 25th, focusing on how best to share departments' accomplishments. The main agenda of the meeting was to evaluate the company's success in the past six months of implementing the Amoeba Management model. The model was implemented in the company's Injection Molding Process Department and organized into different units. Initially, the implementation of this model began as a structural transformation. However, the deliberations from the meeting found that the model has contributed to tangible financial growth. It had also led to operational efficiency, enhancing customer satisfaction.

Breakthrough Progress in Precision Manufacturing

The adoption of the Amoeba units over the past six months has significantly contributed to reforming injection molding. During the meeting, it was realized that every Amoeba unit recorded net profit growth over the past six months, indicating a cumulative profit growth for the First Mold company. In the meeting, Hui He, the leader of the Mold Manufacturing Amoeba, said, "Our manufacturing unit has been receiving more demand. Sales have been increasing over the past six months compared to when we did not adopt the Amoeba model. Interestingly, we significantly reduced the cost of manufacturing and recorded minimal waste". This implies that the company's organization into Amoeba models not only increased sales but also reduced waste, thereby increasing net profits.

Overall, the restructuring of First Mold into these Amoeba units has enabled the company to micromanage distinct product systems, thereby improving its precision mold making capabilities. The company currently enjoys enhanced efficiency in its custom injection molding services, offering the best quality to its broader customer base while meeting required targets.

Background and Motivation for Change

First Mold did not choose to shift to Amoeba Management on its own. The company had experienced some level of pressure before rethinking and adopting the model. In its efforts to expand operations and reach new markets, First Mold has experienced increasing global demand for diverse needs. First, the customers have demanded small-batch, high-variety productions. For instance, the company has been experiencing an abrupt increase in the supply of consumer electronics molds for about 2 months before the demand falls off. Integrating such production in their systems has been proven challenging. Thus, they have found it better to develop smaller units that can deal with such specific demands. The other key drivers from customers included rapid tooling development, shorter lead times, and strict cost control.

Initially, the structures at First Mold were inefficient at fulfilling these demands. The systems faced challenges, including slow cycle times, leading to supply backlogs. They further had limited cost transparency. In essence, there was minimal supervision and material selection, which sometimes led to costly production. Some projects require seamless coordination between design and machining. These injection molding requirements were not integrated into the traditional systems, thus leading to inefficiencies.

Because of these ineffective systems, the company experiences an influx of customer feedback demanding improvement. First, the majority of the customers demanded faster response in quick-turn injection molding. Others demanded flexibility in low volume injection molding services. Yet another set of customers wanted stronger support for small batch production. These responses prompted the company to adopt a well-stabilized approach to meeting customers' demand.

Amoeba Implementation Framework

Biologically, an amoeba is a single-celled organism that operates independently of other cells. The selection of the term "Amoeba" by First Mold was basically to imply that every subsidiary at the company was to deal independently with the specific company's Injection Molding Process. The three core amoebae include

Three Core Amoebas include Mold & Injection Project Amoeba led by Qing Xu, Mold Design Amoeba led by Tian Lv, and Mold Manufacturing Amoeba led by Hui He. The following are the other nine specialized amoebae.

Amoeba Leader Production Mold Assembly Jin Zhou Rapid Tool Assembly Ryu Feng Mold Polishing Lin Wang Grinding Hua Deng CNC Machining Thunder River EDM De Hua Process Engineering Chi Chen Mold Warehouse Yu Li Mold Repair Guang Zhong

Interestingly, First Mold gave autonomy, allowing them to account for their operations, determine their operating costs, and calculate their independent profits. There is a cross-unit collaboration among different Amoebas where needed. For instance, mold optimization, Amoeba, and rapid tooling. Amoeba directly interacts with CNC machining to enhance faster design-to-production.

Leadership Perspectives

Different leaders have held different views on implementing the Amoeba models at First Mold. The majority believe that the model is a game-changer in organizational operations, improving the company's effectiveness. For example, the CEO, James Li, believes that, in addition to accelerating the company's rapid injection molding, the model has led to the emergence of different leaders in the organization with a strong business ownership mindset. "I didn't know we had great leaders in our companies. This model has encouraged an independent mindset among different leaders. We have recorded an increase in organizational profits due to the diversification of leadership skills. Amoeba model has made every manufacturing unit in our company accountable for the costs and revenues. We currently have a team of leaders in which managers own their responsibilities. They currently own the business and do not serve as servants of First Mold. With this trend, we project First Mold even growing beyond its boundaries."

The production director, Bowen Huang, had also concurred with the CEO that Amoebas had indeed contributed immensely to First Mold's success. The director notes that Amoeba has led to significant gains in the injection molding optimization. The model has expertise in mold design optimization, improving production efficiency. "We faced numerous challenges in the injection molding that, at some point, led to the losses. Sometimes we couldn't source materials on time, leading to delays in production, which would be reflected in deadline failures." According to Bowen Huang, the Amoeba model shows that operational metrics indicate improved injection cycle stability.

The sales director, Young Lee, realized there was positive customer feedback. The customers had noted 30% reduction in delivery time. The model eliminated the initial cross-departmental coordination required by the traditional model. This extensive coordination contributed to a series of delays. With the adoption of the Amoeba model, the units collaborate seamlessly. According to Young Lee, customers noted faster project quoting, a high response rate, and a faster design-to-production period.

Measurable Results After Six Months

Category Metric Improvement / Outcome Operational Impact Efficiency

Metrics Average Delivery

Lead Time ↓ 30% Faster project turnaround and

improved on-time delivery

Mold Trial

Completion Speed ↑ 22% faster Reduced time-to-production

and fewer iteration cycles

Production

Scheduling

Efficiency ↑ 18% improvement Better machine utilization and

workflow coordination Quality

Metrics Defect Rate ↓ 15% Higher product reliability and

reduced rework costs

First-Pass Yield

(Injection Trials) Increased (measurable

upward trend) Improved process stability and

mold optimization

Dimensional

Consistency Improved in high

precision plastic

components Enhanced tolerance control and

repeatability Financial

Metrics Amoeba Unit

Profitability Multiple units achieved

net profit growth Strengthened internal

accountability and revenue

performance

Cost Transparency

per Project Significantly enhanced Accurate cost tracking and

pricing optimization

Waste & Idle

Resource Allocation Reduced Leaner operations and

improved cost efficiency Customer

Metrics Repeat Order Rate Increased Higher customer retention

Customer

Satisfaction Scores Improved Stronger brand trust and service

reliability

Case Study: Consumer Electronics Speaker Component Project

To enhance understanding of the role of the Amoeba model, we present a typical application involving the manufacturing of a custom speaker component. Initially, the project experiences some challenges, including tight tolerance requirements, complex internal acoustic structures, and multi-cavity mold precision. The project employed a coordinated application of different amoebas, including the CNC, mold design, and Rapid Tool Assembly. The application of these Amoebas reduced the mold development cycle by 28%. The team achieved stable dimensional tolerance control. Further, they met deadlines, delivering the ready products to clients on time. This integration of different Amoebas led to a seamless transition from prototype tooling to volume production.

Employee Feedback and Annual Meeting Highlights

Employees shared different experiences they found with the adoption of the Amoebas. First, they found that using the model made the performance expectations very clear. Others reported a stronger sense of ownership, while others noted better cross-team communication. One noted, "We had problems with problem-solving. Every time a problem arose, we would spend more time discussing and cross-examining policies from different departments. With this model, we have faster problem-solving cycles."

Future Plans: Deepening Implementation and Digital Integration

First Mold is optimistic that the current model will put it in a stronger competitive position. However, to keep its operations running, the company plans to first refine its internal pricing mechanism. Second, the company plans to enhance its digital migration by introducing digital performance dashboards. Lastly, First Mold aims to strengthen collaboration between mold design and injection process simulation.

About First Mold

First Mold, a renowned Chinese enterprise engaged in mold manufacturing, plastic injection molding and rapid prototyping, has a 15-year development history. As a modern high-tech manufacturing company, it adopts a dual production base model with facilities in China and Mexico, serving customers in more than 50 countries and regions across the globe. It excels at identifying customers' pain points and understanding their most pressing needs. First Mold's mold products, plastic components and metal rapid prototyping parts have won widespread acclaim all the time.

Business Contact:

Name: Young Lee

Position: Sales Manager

Website: https://firstmold.com/

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 13925326660

SOURCE First Mold