First Mold Returns to Meximold 2026: Enhanced Large‑Part Capacity for North America

SILAO DE LA VICTORIA, Mexico, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Mold, a global parts manufacturer, will exhibit at Meximold 2026 on October 14-15 at the Querétaro Convention Center in Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., México.

This is the second consecutive year that First Mold will exhibit at the event.

This year's exhibition reflects First Mold's increased focus on growing its presence in México and its continued commitment to serving the North American market. The company's Guanajuato facility serves as a nearshore manufacturing base, with its current capabilities centered on custom injection molding and rapid prototyping.

At the Meximold 2026 exhibition, First Mold intends to display a custom selection of components to give attendees a practical view of our expertise in injection molding. The catalogue will feature automotive components, medical applications, and consumer electronic parts. The company will also present a larger selection of injection molded parts than were displayed at last year's event.

A notable addition to this year's exhibit is the inclusion of large components made by First Mold's newly installed 2,500-ton injection machine, which has expanded the company's ability to handle larger molds and its large-volume plastic manufacturing capacity in North America.

First Mold's participation in this event is part of a broader push into the Mexican and North American markets. It highlights our continued engagement with the plastic manufacturing community as it believes its years of experience can significantly improve the quality of products and reduce the cost of plastics manufacturing in this market.

James Li, First Mold's General Manager, leads the First Mold team at Meximold 2026.

"Returning to Meximold is an opportunity to demonstrate the company's manufacturing capabilities to clients and develop its commitment to México," said Li. "Visitors can assess the actual parts and understand the intricate process behind the manufacture of precision parts. Furthermore, they will interact with the First Mold team to understand the tolerances, yield rates, lead times, and ROI that the company guarantees its clients."

First Mold's presence at Meximold underscores its goodwill toward North‑American customers. The company officially announces that visitors who pre‑register via First Mold Meximold 2026 will receive a 5% discount on future manufacturing orders.

SOURCE First Mold