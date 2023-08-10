First n-type i-TOPCon cells roll off Trina Solar's production line in Qinghai

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

10 Aug, 2023, 05:24 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells have been produced in Trina Solar's net-zero park in Qinghai province on Aug 1, marking the mass production of the 5GW n-type i-TOPCon cell capacity. It is a milestone in Trina Solar's integrated layout of n-type technology, which takes in the entire industry supply chain of ingot, wafer, cell and module.

The cells produced in Qinghai factory incorporate n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology released by Trina Solar in May. With the innovations of selected boron emitter and highly doped TOPCon structure with PECVD, cell efficiency could reach 26%. The Vertex N 700W series modules, equipped with 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells, feature high power, high efficiency, high energy yield, high reliability and low LCOE, and offer customers higher returns and greater value.

The 210mm product technology platform, characterized by openness and forward thinking, will lead with cutting-edge technologies, increasing cell efficiency up to 30%. Trina Solar has led the photovoltaics industry to the 600W+ era with 210mm product technology. With 210mm n-type technology, Trina Solar will continue to lead the industry in the era of n-type technology.

With the support of n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology and integration of ingot, wafer, cell and module production capacity, Trina Solar's integrated n-type layout is strengthened and upgraded. By the end of the year Trina Solar's cell production capacity is expected to reach 75GW, including 40GW of n-type cells, all of which are equipped with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology.

With the company's n-type cell and module factories come into operation successively since late 2022, such as 8GW n-type cell factory in Suqian, 10GW n-type module factory in Changzhou, and 10GW n-type module factory in Huai'an, all in Jiangsu, worry-free delivery of Trina Solar's n-type modules is further ensured.

Trina Sola implements a variety of net-zero practices to achieve sustainable development, including operations, value chain and product management. At its industrial park in Qinghai, Trina Solar will combine its technological and industrial strengths with Qinghai's resources to build a stable and environmentally friendly energy system.

Adhering to the mission of ''Solar energy for all" and committed to becoming a global leader in smart solar energy solutions, Trina Solar not only focuses on its own green development, but also seeks global partners to work on sustainable development strategies, building a net-zero value chain and creating a green ecosystem.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Trina Solar nombrada Overall Highest Achiever por RETC por cuarta vez

Por cuarta vez, Trina Solar es reconocida por RETC como la empresa con mejor desempeño general

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.