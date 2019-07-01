First National Bank Appoints Regional Market Executive for South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today that it has hired Leonard "Len" L. Hutchison, III, as Regional Market Executive and President of the Bank's Charleston and South Carolina markets.

In his new role, Hutchison is responsible for leading the development and execution of FNB's Corporate Banking strategy in the metropolitan Charleston area and South Carolina. He also oversees the integration of FNB's cross-functional business model in the region, which is based on collaboration between business units and designed to deliver a seamless client experience.

"Our newer offices in South Carolina provide FNB with yet another tremendous opportunity for growth," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Len is an exceptional leader and a highly experienced banking professional. His community involvement, extensive banking and relationship building experience make him ideally suited to expand FNB's business and civic presence throughout Charleston and the state of South Carolina."

Hutchison brings nearly 40 years of financial services experience to FNB, having recently served as Market President for Wells Fargo. There, he oversaw all business banking activity along the South Carolina coastal region. Hutchison received his Master of Business Administration degree from The Citadel and Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management degree from Clemson University. A longtime resident of Mount Pleasant, SC, he maintains deep ties in the community, serving on local boards such as the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, Trident CEO Council, Trident Technical College Foundation, Southeastern Wildlife Exposition and Junior League of Charleston Advisory Board.

FNB entered South Carolina through its acquisition of Yadkin Financial in 2017 and announced its retail, commercial and wealth management expansion in Charleston and the surrounding area in June 2018.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $34 billion and approximately 380 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

