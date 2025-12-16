F.N.B. Corporation at Forefront of Industry with Launch of Automated Payment Switch Technology

Company Continues to Build Out Comprehensive Capabilities with Latest Feature Designed to Save Time and Drive Customer Primacy

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), the holding company for First National Bank, announced it is among the first wave of banks to introduce Payment Switch, a service that enables customers to automatically move their recurring ACH or Debit Card payments to FNB using the FNB Direct Mobile Banking App. Payment Switch makes it easier for customers to establish a relationship with FNB, advancing the Company's strategy to become the primary bank for its clients.

FNB's new Payment Switch feature enables customers to automatically move their recurring ACH or Debit Card payments to FNB in just a few simple steps using the FNB Direct Mobile Banking App.

Payment Switch joins FNB's Direct Deposit Switch service to address common hurdles consumers encounter when opening a new account or changing financial institutions. Instead of visiting multiple merchant websites to update payment details, FNB customers can now utilize the automated Payment Switch service to seamlessly update their payment methods for these merchants in near real time. Saving time and effort, they can easily switch to their FNB Debit Card or Checking Account across multiple merchants and service providers — all in one user-friendly platform, all within the FNB Mobile Banking experience.

"Our digital strategy is designed to drive client primacy and increase market share through a uniquely full-service banking experience that starts with a fast, simple onboarding process," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Payment Switch further streamlines account opening and makes it easier for customers to move recurring payments to FNB. It is another great example of how FNB is leading the industry with our eStore®, Clicks-to-Bricks strategy and comprehensive digital capabilities."

FNB's current and future customers will be able to take charge of how they pay for services like streaming, food delivery, ride share, car payments, utilities and more, with the merchants accessible through Payment Switch managing about 80 to 90 percent of all total recurring payment volumes nationwide.

Payment Switch and Direct Deposit Switch are delivered through FNB's innovation partnership with Atomic. FNB previously announced it had made a strategic investment to obtain an ownership interest in the fintech firm because of its alignment with FNB's proprietary technology and commitment to innovation.

This most recent announcement demonstrates FNB's continual enhancement of the eStore onboarding process, which enables consumers and small businesses to open more than 40 accounts simultaneously. Now, with the added services, customers can instantly move their direct deposit and recurring ACH transactions to FNB.

Introducing Instant Payments

Payment Switch is one example of FNB's continual investment in its digital technology suite. The Company also recently introduced instant payments capabilities, enabling consumer and commercial clients to now receive funds faster than ever. A form of electronic funds transfer, an instant payment leverages advanced and secure channels that enable users to receive a transaction in under 15 seconds — 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. In the months ahead, FNB also will add the ability for business clients to send their own instant payments.

Continued Investments in Digital Solutions

FNB's electronic payments initiatives advance its omnichannel Clicks-to-Bricks strategy, which is focused on unifying the customer experience across traditional and digital networks. FNB's seamless customer journey revolves around eStore. The proprietary platform enables consumers and businesses to shop for banking solutions, receive data-driven product recommendations, access financial education resources and schedule appointments with FNB experts all in one place. In the weeks and months ahead, customers can expect new capabilities that add digital convenience to traditional channels, including temporary digital debit cards to be issued at account opening before physical cards are delivered.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $50 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

