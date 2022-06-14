Digital Solutions and On-Campus Presence Enhance Convenience for Students and Employees

PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), and Slippery Rock University (SRU) announced a new agreement to bring FNB's banking services, innovative digital technology and financial education to the SRU community.

First National Bank Brings Innovative Banking Services to Slippery Rock University (PRNewsfoto/F.N.B. Corporation)

"The banking relationship is an important step toward financial independence," said Barry C. Robinson, Chief Consumer Banking Officer for First National Bank. "With convenient access to financial education and digital solutions that are tailored to their unique needs, we look forward to providing SRU students and employees with the right tools to build a solid financial foundation and achieve their goals."

The new partnership is highlighted by a convenient on-campus presence, including ATMs and FNB's SRU Digital Center, now open on the first floor of the Robert M. Smith Student Center. Designed as an interactive space where students, faculty and staff can use FNB technology or meet with local FNB representatives without leaving campus, the center features:

An eStore ® kiosk where students and employees can use FNB's proprietary digital platform to access financial education and shop for banking products and services.

kiosk where students and employees can use FNB's proprietary digital platform to access financial education and shop for banking products and services. Two Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), where users can engage with a banking representative with live, two-way video chat technology during extended hours — seven days a week, and for 13 hours on weekdays — to fit students' busy schedules.

The Digital Center is available during the Smith Student Center's hours of operation. Students and employees can use online or mobile eStore technology to schedule appointments with FNB bankers.

As part of the relationship, FNB also has introduced FNB-U Student Checking at SRU, a specialized checking package for SRU students. Along with the proven FNB-U account, which prioritizes digital banking and cost-effective features students most need, FNB-U Student Checking at SRU provides an opportunity to demonstrate school pride with SRU-branded FNB Visa debit cards. In addition, FNB will provide discounted services for faculty and staff via Workplace Banking Solutions.

"We strive to provide a comprehensive learning experience so that our students are prepared to succeed professionally and personally, and finances are key to that success," said Christopher Cole, SRU Director of Auxiliary Operations and Student Services. "Our partnership with FNB enables us to deliver digital banking technology, educational resources and expert consultation directly on campus, so students and employees can get the support they need at a time and place that works for them."

SRU students and employees also benefit from FNB's leading online and mobile banking capabilities and expansive physical network. An award-winning mobile banking experience, convenient branches and more than 900 ATMs spanning seven states and Washington, D.C., ensure that SRU students and employees have convenient access to banking services whether they are at school, home or on the go.

The university banking partnership builds on FNB's existing relationship with SRU, including the FNB Academic Scholars Program, which annually supports 18 SRU first-year students. In 2019, FNB donated real estate to the SRU Foundation, Inc., that will be used by SRU to further develop academic facilities. In recognition of the gift, SRU's career center has been renamed the F.N.B. Office of Career Education and Development.

To learn more about the FNB services available to SRU students and employees, visit FNB's website.

About Slippery Rock University

Slippery Rock University, founded in 1889, is a member of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education. The University is shaped by its normal school heritage and characterized by its commitment to intellectual development, leadership and civic responsibility. SRU provides students with a comprehensive learning experience that intentionally combines academic instruction with enhanced educational and learning opportunities that will help them succeed in their lives, professional careers and be engaged citizens.

SRU opened its doors March 26, 1889, as Slippery Rock State Normal School with the primary purpose of training teachers. In 1926, the institution was purchased by the Commonwealth, renamed Slippery Rock State Teachers College, became a four-year teachers college, and continued the tradition of teacher training.

Slippery Rock State College was established in 1960 and for the first time, could award undergraduate and graduate degrees in the liberal arts and in the professions. Expanded curricular offerings and an increased number of degree programs created an appreciable rise in enrollment. It was granted university status in 1983.

Today, SRU is a four-year, public, coeducational, comprehensive university offering a broad array of undergraduate and select graduate programs to more than 8,500 students. The University has earned institutional accreditation through the Middle State Commission on Higher Education and discipline-specific accreditations.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

