First National Bank Celebrates a Decade of Achievement as One of Pittsburgh's Top Workplaces

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced it has been named a Greater Pittsburgh Area Top Workplace by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for the tenth consecutive year.

The Top Workplaces list is determined solely by employee feedback and is compiled by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. FNB was recognized in the large company category.

"It is a special honor to receive this milestone achievement in our headquarters city despite the many challenges presented by the global pandemic," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "FNB's employees make it possible for us to provide meaningful support for our customers, communities and each other. This recognition is further validation of our commitment to investing in a workplace that prioritizes our values, which translates to a positive impact in the regions we serve."

The latest ranking by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette brings FNB to a total of nearly 30 workplace awards in the different markets it serves.

In recent months, FNB's culture has been highlighted by a compassionate response to the pandemic that has resulted in recognition by multiple sources. Most recently, FNB was one of only ten institutions in the country Greenwich Associates named a Q22020 Standout Commercial Bank Amid Crisis, based solely on client feedback.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $38 billion and approximately 350 banking offices with operations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

