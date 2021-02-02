First National Bank Continues Strategic Expansion in D.C. Metro Area with Branch in Tysons, Virginia

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced its continued strategic expansion in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area with a new retail location in Tysons, Virginia. The Tysons Office is conveniently located at 1497 Cornerside Boulevard, Suite 1499E, less than one mile from the Route 267 and Route 7 interchange.

FNB's Tysons Office builds on the Bank's significant commercial banking presence in the region and adds to its growing consumer network in D.C. and northern Virginia, which includes its Nineteenth Street Office at 900 19th Street NW in D.C. and a loan origination center located in Fairfax, Virginia, that both opened in 2020.

"Over the past several years we have brought together an exceptional team covering the D.C. metro area, which includes northern Virginia. Our growing physical presence reinforces our commitment to the market and to the strong relationships we have built with our commercial and business banking clients in the area," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "With our continued expansion and new state-of-the-art locations, we look forward to connecting consumers and businesses with even more convenient access to innovative technology and consultative service."

The new Tysons branch utilizes FNB's modern concept branch design. Branch features include an ATM with TellerChat, which allows clients to use video chat technology to conduct transactions with a representative during extended hours, as well as FNB's interactive Solutions Center kiosk and touchscreens where customers can learn more about products and services. FNB has also made it possible to explore and shop for its products and services online using the Virtual Solutions Center.

Customers and members of the local community are invited to visit the Tysons Office to experience FNB's full range of personal and business banking, wealth management and insurance services. The Tysons office hours are Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

FNB operates nearly 30 branch locations throughout its Mid-Atlantic Region, which includes the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, northern Virginia and Maryland. In addition, customers have access to FNB's leading online and mobile banking products and services and a convenient network of nearly 800 ATMs spanning its multi-state footprint, including 28 in the D.C. metropolitan area.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $37 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

