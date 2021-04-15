First National Bank Named One of the World's Best Banks by Forbes

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, has been named to Forbes' 2021 ranking of the World's Best Banks based on consumer feedback. FNB is one of only 75 banks in the United States to be recognized on the list, which includes a total of 500 banks from around the globe.

"We are extremely proud to take our place among the World's Best Banks because the recognition is based on our customers' experience with FNB and their confidence in our Company," said Vincent J. Delie Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "The ranking's emphasis on digital services ties into the essential role banks have played for customers and communities navigating the challenges of the pandemic, and FNB will continue to leverage both our innovative technology and consultative approach to provide all our stakeholders with tools to succeed and reach their goals."

To identify the World's Best Banks, Forbes collaborated with its market research partner, Statista, to survey more than 43,000 consumers in 28 different countries. Survey participants rated banks on overall customer satisfaction, how likely they were to recommend the bank and subdimensions including trust, customer services, digital services, terms and conditions and financial advice.

The World's Best Banks distinction adds to the extensive third-party recognition FNB has earned for its differentiated culture, which focuses on doing the right thing for the businesses, customers and communities the Company serves. To date in 2021, FNB again has been named one of America's Best Banks by Forbes and also has earned honors as a Top Workplace USA, a Financial Services Top Workplace and as a national and regional Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards winner. To learn more, visit the Awards & Recognition page in the Newsroom on fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $37 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com .

