First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. Announces New Board Members

BATON ROUGE, La., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. recently elected four new members to the Board of Directors for First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. and its banking subsidiary, First National Bankers Bank. The terms for Ms. Lucie Beeley, CEO of Georgia Community Bank in Dawson, Georgia; Mr. David Dotherow, President and CEO of Winter Park National Bank in Winter Park, Florida; Mr. Pieter van Vuuren, President and CEO of First National Bank of Middle Tennessee in McMinnville, Tennessee; and Mr. Mark Wilson, President and Chief Operating Officer of First Arkansas Bank and Trust in Jacksonville, Arkansas began on May 1, 2024.

"We owe a great deal of gratitude to Messrs. Skipper Goodwin, Bill Smith, and Bill Wright for their dedication and loyal support of FNBB, Inc. and its subsidiaries during their recent tenure as board members. They have served this organization in an extremely professional manner throughout their terms," said Mr. Joseph F. Quinlan, Jr., Chairman. Mr. Quinlan added, "We are excited to welcome Ms. Beeley and Messrs. Dotherow, van Vuuren and Wilson to our Board. These individuals are very well respected community bank leaders who will serve our shareholders and customers very well."

First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company with four subsidiaries serving the correspondent bank needs of community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. First National Bankers Bank, chartered in 1983, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Lake Mary, Florida, Ridgeland, Mississippi, and Shreveport, Louisiana. The total assets as of December 31, 2023 were $1,046 billion. The Board of Directors are elected from its community bank shareholders.

SOURCE FIRST NATIONAL BANKERS BANKSHARES INC.