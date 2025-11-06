First National Realty Partners Achieves Strong Q3 Leasing Performance While Maintaining Disciplined Investment Strategy

Private Equity Firm Focuses on Portfolio Optimization and Capital Markets Execution Amid Evolving Market Conditions

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, announced its activity recap for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025. The firm reported continued strength in asset management and leasing, supported by steady tenant demand across its necessity-based retail portfolio and a disciplined approach to capital deployment amid evolving market conditions.

Southgate Center

The third quarter demonstrated FNRP's focus on driving operational performance and strengthening portfolio fundamentals through proactive leasing and capital markets execution.

Leasing and Asset Management

FNRP's vertically integrated platform reported strong leasing results, reflecting sustained demand from national and regional tenants for high-quality, necessity-based retail space.

Q3 New Leasing Volume: 67,250 square feet (SF) of new leases executed.

67,250 square feet (SF) of new leases executed. Year-to-Date (YTD) New Leasing: The firm secured 221,786 SF of new leases through the first nine months of 2025.

The firm secured 221,786 SF of new leases through the first nine months of 2025. Overall Q3 Transaction Volume: A total of 78 new deals and renewals were signed, amounting to 511,736 SF in combined activity, including 444,479 SF in renewals. This significant activity reinforces high occupancy rates and long-term asset stability.

A total of 78 new deals and renewals were signed, amounting to 511,736 SF in combined activity, including 444,479 SF in renewals. This significant activity reinforces high occupancy rates and long-term asset stability. Notable New Tenants: FNRP successfully executed leases with key necessity and value-oriented retailers, including Dollar Tree at Richland Marketplace, Hibbett Sports at Mark Twain Village, and 7 Brew at Southgate Center.

"Our third-quarter performance is a testament to the strength and essential nature of our grocery-anchored and necessity-based assets," said Sam Collier, Chief Revenue Officer at FNRP. "With strong tenant demand continuing to outpace available supply, our dedicated leasing team successfully executed over 500,000 square feet of transactions. Securing tenants like Dollar Tree, Hibbett Sports, and 7 Brew further strengthens the consumer draw at these centers and supports our mission to deliver sustainable, lasting value for investors."

Acquisitions & Capital Markets

In Q3, FNRP prioritized the strategic management and optimization of its existing portfolio in response to prevailing market conditions.

Disciplined Investment Approach: The firm did not complete any acquisitions during the third quarter, maintaining a selective stance amid ongoing market repricing and volatility.

The firm did not complete any acquisitions during the third quarter, maintaining a selective stance amid ongoing market repricing and volatility. Year-to-Date (YTD) Acquisitions: Total acquisitions for 2025 remain at $28.25 million, completed in the first 9 months of the year. Notably, the pipeline for potential acquisitions continues to strengthen.

Total acquisitions for 2025 remain at $28.25 million, completed in the first 9 months of the year. Notably, the pipeline for potential acquisitions continues to strengthen. Refinancing and Dispositions: The team is actively focused on increasing refinance efforts and advancing disposition progress on select assets as part of its ongoing portfolio management strategy.

"During a period marked by shifting interest rate expectations and heightened underwriting scrutiny, remaining patient and disciplined is essential," said Michael Hazinski, Chief Investment Officer at FNRP. "The third quarter was about capital preservation and value creation within the existing portfolio. Our capital markets team is focused on securing favorable financing terms and executing planned dispositions, ensuring we are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities as market conditions stabilize."

With Q3 representing a strong period of leasing activity, the firm enters the final quarter of 2025 focused on sustaining portfolio growth, advancing refinancing and disposition initiatives and positioning its assets for continued stable performance.

Note: An investment in commercial real estate is speculative and subject to risk. This press release is for informational purposes only and may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current views of FNRP regarding future events, performance, or results and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer will be made only through definitive offering documents and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

About First National Realty Partners

First National Realty Partners (FNRP) provides accredited investors with access to institutional-quality commercial real estate, specializing in necessity-based retail nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle through its vertically integrated platform. Leveraging top in-house talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas, FNRP creates sustainable value for its investors. For more information, please visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Contact:

Jessica DeMarino

[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC