First National Realty Partners Adds Salisbury Marketplace to North Carolina Portfolio

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, has acquired Salisbury Marketplace, a prominent, grocery-anchored shopping center in the Charlotte Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). The 88% occupied center marks FNRP's third property in North Carolina.

Salisbury Marketplace is anchored by a long-standing 31,762-square-foot Food Lion supermarket, which has operated at the center for more than 35 years. Food Lion recently invested in an interior and exterior remodel, reflecting its long-term commitment to the location.

The center is a vital community hub, offering a mix of essential, daily-needs retailers including Citi Trends, Family Dollar and Cricket Wireless.

"We're thrilled to enter the Charlotte market with the acquisition of a high-performing grocery-anchored asset," said Stuart Brackenridge, Vice President of Acquisitions at FNRP. "With a nationally recognized grocer anchor and a visible location in the Charlotte MSA, Salisbury Marketplace represents an excellent opportunity to create lasting value for our investors while continuing to support the local community."

The property offers 9,300 square feet of contiguous vacancy, creating immediate value-add potential. FNRP plans to pursue a targeted leasing strategy to attract complementary retailers and service providers, with new occupancy expected to strengthen the rent roll, merchandising mix and overall traffic at the center.

Located 45 minutes from Downtown Charlotte along the I-85 corridor, Salisbury Marketplace benefits from strong visibility and accessibility within Rowan County. Supported by ongoing residential growth and a diverse employment base, the center serves a three-mile trade area with a population of more than 24,000 people and average household incomes above $78,000.

Tom Kolarczyk of JLL represented the seller in this transaction.

