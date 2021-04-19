First National Realty Partners Acquires a 339,464 SF Home Depot and Schnucks Dual Anchored Center

"The Shoppes at Cross Keys is the premier shopping destination in the northern St. Louis market and we are excited to expand our presence in the area and become a member of the Florissant community," said Matt Annibale, Director of Acquisitions at FNRP. "Schnucks, who is the market leading grocer in St. Louis, is joined here by a high-performing Home Depot. Both tenants help drive traffic to the center, which greatly benefits the junior anchors, restaurants, and small shops."