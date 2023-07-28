First National Realty Partners Acquires Grocery-Anchored Center Portfolio in Georgia

News provided by

First National Realty Partners, LLC

28 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

ATLANTA, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners ("FNRP") today announced the additions of Village Shoppes of East Cherokee in Woodstock, GA and Cherokee Commons in Acworth, GA to its grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio. The addition of these assets strengthens the vertically integrated real estate firm's presence in Atlanta and continues its nationwide growth in the open-air retail property sector.

Continue Reading
First National Realty Partners' latest acquisitions: Cherokee Commons (left) and Village Shoppes of East Cherokee (right)
First National Realty Partners' latest acquisitions: Cherokee Commons (left) and Village Shoppes of East Cherokee (right)

Village Shoppes of East Cherokee is a 123,783-square-foot asset anchored by a 44,840-square-foot Publix, which has been a tenant since 2003. Publix is the second largest grocer by market share in the state of Georgia, with nearly 1,300 locations nationwide. The center's high-quality tenant roster includes Dollar Tree, Workout Anytime, Huntington Learning Center, and Subway.

Cherokee Commons is a 103,835-square-foot asset anchored by a 66,918-square-foot Kroger, which has been a tenant since 1986. Kroger is the largest supermarket chain by market share in the state and the U.S. Over its 30 years of tenure, Kroger has evolved via several notable expansions, showcasing the company's commitment to the location. The center's tenant roster features a mix of national retailers, including Pet Supplies Plus, CosmoProf, Fit Body Boot Camp, and Jackson Hewitt.

"Village Shoppes of East Cherokee and Cherokee Commons offer FNRP the opportunity to strengthen our footprint in the Atlanta MSA," said Matt Annibale, senior director of acquisitions. "Atlanta is the hub and economic engine of the Southeast, the fastest growing region in the U.S. Both centers benefit from the area's high growth market and affluent demographics."

Village Shoppes of East Cherokee and Cherokee Commons are situated approximately seven miles apart from one another and 30 miles north of downtown Atlanta. They are well-positioned in the market and serve a highly captive trade area. Within a five-mile radius, the average population boasts over 159,000 with the average household income of $103,000.

Matt Karempelis of CBRE represented the seller in the transactions.

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate assets specializing in necessity-based real estate: grocery-anchored retail, multi-family, and industrial and sourcing opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas. For more information, visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Contact:
Jessica DeMarino
[email protected]com

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC

Also from this source

First National Realty Partners Acquires Multi-Family Asset in Florida

First National Realty Partners Builds on Momentum Leading up to ICSC Las Vegas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.