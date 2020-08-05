First National Realty Partners Completes Acquisition of a Single Tenant ShopRite in Uniondale, NY

RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRST NATIONAL REALTY PARTNERS, a leading institutional real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 60,896 square foot Single Tenant ShopRite located at 1121 Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale, NY. The property was acquired in a brokered transaction and adds another well-located asset to the firm's growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

ShopRite - Long Island, NY

The ShopRite in Uniondale, NY is a top performing store within the ShopRite Cooperative. The ShopRite shares a two-tenant center with Walmart and generates significant daily visits as a staple of the community. The site benefits from the exceptional demographic profile of Nassau County and is well located based on its direct access off Jerusalem Avenue and proximity to the Meadowbrook Parkway.

Christopher Palermo, Managing Principal at FNRP said, "The ShopRite property is a special asset that we were fortunate to acquire. The site captures the essence of our focus on acquiring well-located properties with tenants that are essential businesses that serve daily needs, are internet resistant and are established members of their respective communities. The First National team is excited to be a part of the Uniondale community and we look forward to working with Shoprite and other local stakeholders to ensure the continued success at this location."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as investor, developer and asset manager of commercial investment properties. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments, resulting in substantial returns for investors.

