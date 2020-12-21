First National Realty Partners Completes The Acquisition Of The High Point Shopping Center In High Point, NC

"We could not be more pleased to have Kroger's Harris Teeter brand as a tenant in our portfolio," said Christopher Palermo, Co-Founder and Managing Principal at First National Realty Partners. "The Harris Teeter store is complemented by a strong lineup of national tenants including TJ Maxx, Ross, and Pet Smart which we expect will continue to help drive significant foot traffic to the rest of the center. FNRP is excited to enter the great state of North Carolina and to be a part of the High Point community. We look forward to working with Harris Teeter and other local stakeholders to ensure the continued success of this location."