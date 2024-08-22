First National Realty Partners Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Waretown Town Center

WARETOWN, N.J., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, has acquired Waretown Town Center, an 87,735-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center strategically located in Waretown, New Jersey. This acquisition marks FNRP's seventh shopping center in New Jersey, reinforcing the firm's presence in the state.

First National Realty Partners' Latest Acquisition, Waretown Town Center, in Waretown, New Jersey

Waretown Town Center is anchored by a 60,800-square-foot ShopRite, a market-leading grocer with over 15 years of operating history at the shopping center. ShopRite is joined by a diverse mix of tenants, including Meridian Health, Shore Smiles Dentistry, Saladworks, and Great Clips.

"We are thrilled to add Waretown Town Center to our growing portfolio," said Mike Hazinski, Chief Investment Officer at FNRP. "This market-dominant asset highlights our strategic approach to acquiring high-quality shopping centers in strong retail corridors."

Strategically located along the Jersey Shore Line, the shopping center offers high visibility and convenient access to a customer base of over 73,000 people with an average household income exceeding $132,000 within a 15-minute drive.

"Grocery anchored retail continues to be a preferred asset class due to a phenomenal operating environment with robust tenant demand coupled with limited new supply," said Hazinski.

Colin Behr and Chris Munley at CB Richard Ellis represented the seller in this transaction.

