First National Realty Partners Finalizes Significant Lease with US Foods CHEF'STORE in Sandy Springs, Georgia

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, executed a 28,000-square-foot lease with US Foods CHEF'STORE at City Center Crossing in Sandy Springs, Georgia. This not only marks the first CHEF'STORE in the Atlanta area and in FNRP's portfolio, but it exemplifies the strength of the Sandy Springs submarket and FNRP's dedication to maximizing the value of its acquisitions.

The vacant space at City Center Crossing that US Foods CHEF'STORE is set to open in by the end of 2024.

Expected to open by the end of 2024, CHEF'STORE is a one-stop shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups, and at-home chefs to quickly stock up or replenish ingredients and supplies by case and in individual quantities.

"Our ability to secure a tenant like CHEF'STORE speaks to the strength of our team and our dedication to maximizing the value of our acquisitions for the community and our investors," said Fred Battisti, chief revenue officer. "CHEF'STORE's innovative concept aligns perfectly with our grocery-anchored model. We are excited to welcome them to the center."

CHEF'STORE will join Planet Fitness as a co-anchor tenant at City Center Crossing. This addition reflects FNRP's ability to curate the center with high-quality tenants that cater to the needs of the growing community and solidify it as a premier shopping destination.

"FNRP's commitment to strategic acquisitions and proactive leasing strategies continues to deliver exceptional results," said David Roth, vp of leasing. "Since acquiring the center in 2021, we have successfully boosted occupancy at the center, fully leasing it, a testament to our dedication to our portfolio's overall success."

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate assets specializing in necessity-based real estate: grocery-anchored retail, multifamily, and industrial and sourcing opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas. For more information, visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Contact:

Jessica DeMarino

[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC