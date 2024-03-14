First National Realty Partners Finalizes Significant Lease with US Foods CHEF'STORE in Sandy Springs, Georgia

News provided by

First National Realty Partners, LLC

14 Mar, 2024, 11:45 ET

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP), a leading national private equity commercial real estate firm, executed a 28,000-square-foot lease with US Foods CHEF'STORE at City Center Crossing in Sandy Springs, Georgia. This not only marks the first CHEF'STORE in the Atlanta area and in FNRP's portfolio, but it exemplifies the strength of the Sandy Springs submarket and FNRP's dedication to maximizing the value of its acquisitions.

Continue Reading
The vacant space at City Center Crossing that US Foods CHEF'STORE is set to open in by the end of 2024.
The vacant space at City Center Crossing that US Foods CHEF'STORE is set to open in by the end of 2024.

Expected to open by the end of 2024, CHEF'STORE is a one-stop shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups, and at-home chefs to quickly stock up or replenish ingredients and supplies by case and in individual quantities.

"Our ability to secure a tenant like CHEF'STORE speaks to the strength of our team and our dedication to maximizing the value of our acquisitions for the community and our investors," said Fred Battisti, chief revenue officer. "CHEF'STORE's innovative concept aligns perfectly with our grocery-anchored model. We are excited to welcome them to the center."

CHEF'STORE will join Planet Fitness as a co-anchor tenant at City Center Crossing. This addition reflects FNRP's ability to curate the center with high-quality tenants that cater to the needs of the growing community and solidify it as a premier shopping destination.

"FNRP's commitment to strategic acquisitions and proactive leasing strategies continues to deliver exceptional results," said David Roth, vp of leasing. "Since acquiring the center in 2021, we have successfully boosted occupancy at the center, fully leasing it, a testament to our dedication to our portfolio's overall success."

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate assets specializing in necessity-based real estate: grocery-anchored retail, multifamily, and industrial and sourcing opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas. For more information, visit www.fnrpusa.com.

Contact:
Jessica DeMarino
[email protected]

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC

Also from this source

First National Realty Partners Closes 2023 with Nearly $200 Million in Acquisitions & Over 500,000 Square Feet of New Lease Transactions

First National Realty Partners Closes 2023 with Nearly $200 Million in Acquisitions & Over 500,000 Square Feet of New Lease Transactions

First National Realty Partners ("FNRP"), one of the nation's fastest-growing vertically integrated real estate investment firms, produced impressive...
First National Realty Partners Acquires ShopRite-Anchored Center in Wilmington, DE

First National Realty Partners Acquires ShopRite-Anchored Center in Wilmington, DE

First National Realty Partners ("FNRP"), a national private equity commercial real estate firm, today announced the addition of Christina Crossing in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics